Prince Harry Is ‘Delighted’ To Announce Host For Invictus Games 2029

Prince Harry just revealed the new host country for the 2029 Invictus Games with a surprising choice It turns out the popular event, created to benefit handicapped veterans, will play out in its first Asian location.

The Duke of Sussex explained that he was so excited to reveal where the next games will be held, sharing, “Today’s announcement is a defining moment for the Invictus Movement. Prince Harry said he was “delighted” to announce that the next location to host the Invictus Games in 2029 is Daejeon in South Korea.

Daejeon, South Korea To Host Of The 2029 Invictus Games

“We are delighted to announce Daejeon, South Korea as the host of the 2029 Invictus Games and, on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation, we are so excited to work together,” he said.

“As the first Asian nation selected to host the Games, the Republic of Korea represents an exciting new chapter in our journey to ensure that more wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans can benefit from the power of sport and the strength of the Invictus community,” Prince Harry added.

First Asian Country To Host Games

Getty Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at Invictus Games anniversary.

As reported by the Express, the Duke of Sussex’s announcement makes the Republic of Korea the first Asian host for the iconic sporting event. Meanwhile, the next games will be held from October, 6-15, 2029, in and around the Daejeon Convention Center in Yuseong-gu.

Next year’s games will include 550 competitors from 26 countries, supported by 1,100 family and friends in 12 sports. After the games are over in Birmingham, UK, next year, Daejeon will receive the Invictus Games flag as part of the UK’s closing ceremony. By doing so, the Asian nation will take up the mantle for the coming two years.

What Are The Invictus Games About?

The Invictus Games are the brainchild of Prince Harry and the international multi-sport event was first held in 2014, and features wounded, sick and injured military service personnel, both serving and veterans.

According to the official website of the Invictus Games, serious injury or illness can affect military service men and women, whether it is sustained through conflict or otherwise.

“This can have the additional impact of dramatic and and sudden changes to their chosen career or lifestyle, placing pressure on their family or home life,” the description reads.

“The Invictus Games Foundation offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS). We collaborate to provide opportunities for post-traumatic growth: enabling those involved to reclaim their purpose, identity and future, beyond injury,” the description concludes.

With next year’s games to be held in Birmingham, the city has long-standing connections with the Armed Forces, making it the ideal host city. The city supports armed forces and their families and demonstrates the region’s enduring commitment to those who serve and have served.

At this stage, full details of the 2029 Invictus Games in South Korea are not available and will no doubt be reported closer to the time.