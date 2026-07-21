Fans Go Wild For Tarek & Heather El Moussa’s Latest Formal Wear Look

HGTV stars Tarek and Heather El Moussa are well-known for their excellent dynamic in the real estate industry. They aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty while working on renovation projects, but the couple also knows how to dress to impress.

During a recent wedding, the El Moussas turned heads and captivated attention in formal attire. As fans eagerly anticipate news of “The Flip Off” season 2, they went wild for the couple’s latest social media photos.

Tarek & Heather El Moussa Command Attention in Stylish Formal Wear

As the summer of 2026 continues, wedding season is in the air. The El Moussas of HGTV fame recently attended a friend’s wedding and were impeccably dressed for the occasion.

“We went to a wedding and I remembered exactly why I said yes to this one. 💍” Heather posted on Instagram, attaching several glamorous photos of her mint green gown with adorable floral accents.

In the first photo, Heather and Tarek El Moussa pose with champagne glasses in hand. Heather kicks up a heel, showing off her cute strappy stilettos. In the following photos, the designer shows off various angles of her gown, which she accessorized with a white handbag.

Fans overwhelmingly agreed that the dress suited Heather El Moussa. “Selling Sunset” alums Bre Tiesi and Jason Oppenheim also left heart emojis, vocalizing their support.

“This is probably the best pic ever of you guys! Gorgeous color on you!” a kind fan wrote in the comments.

“Wow! I think that is the best hairstyle I have ever seen on you. It just really really looks great. That dress is amazing as well,” another chimed in.

“OMG that dress is amazing on you!” another social media follower added.

Heather Heads Back to ‘Selling Sunset’

“Selling Sunset” fans felt shocked to see many familiar faces exit ahead of the upcoming 10th season, including Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald. However, the exits also left room for former cast members, Heather El Moussa and Christine Quinn.

“Being part of ‘Selling Sunset’ the first time around gave me so much. It’s where people first really got to know me, and I felt like there was more of my story to tell. The version of me returning is very different from the one who left,” Heather El Moussa told PEOPLE earlier in the year.

After initially parting ways with “Selling Sunset,” the designer married Tarek El Moussa, became a stepmother to his children, and welcomed her own son, Tristan. Her priorities have dramatically shifted, and she’s focused on bringing a better version of herself to the screen.

“I’m coming back as a wife, a mom, a beauty founder and still bringing that same original spirit with me. The one that was about ambition and friendship and celebrating women, not tearing them down. I think that’s what people fell in love with in the beginning, and I think there’s real appetite for that again,” Heather told the outlet.

“Selling Sunset” season 10 will likely return to Netflix this winter. “The Flip Off” season 2 is also expected to arrive on HGTV in late 2026.