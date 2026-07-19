Why Montecito is the Quiet Luxury Haven of Hollywood Celebrities

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood flock 90 minutes away to one of California’s most coveted ZIP codes, Montecito.

It’s away from the Tinseltown lights and brings celebrities a little closer to earth. With the mix of an upscale beach town and a wine-country vibe, it proves to be the perfect balance of living.

The main draw to Montecito is the privacy. Gated driveways with several acres of land make it easier to live in peace. And more difficult for the paparazzi to invade space. The weather is fabulous year-round and very family-friendly.

The Oprah Effect

Some of the more famous residents include Oprah Winfrey, who continues to expand her property on a 70-acre property. A $100 million compound with six bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and 10 fireplaces. Additionally, two theaters and multiple pools.

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The iconic journalist is also the reason many other star-studded names made the move.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a step back from their royal duties in 2020, they landed in a haven away from the British press who caused the couple a lot of stress. They wanted a more relaxed environment to raise their children.

Rob Lowe has been living there for almost 30 years. It would appear he viewed it as a well-kept secret, but admitted that it changed when the royals came to town.

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A Royal Presence

“Let me tell you something: Once the royals move into your neighborhood, the neighborhood is never going to be the same,” he told “Business Insider.” The couple lived just over the fence from the “Parks and Rec” actor’s first home.

“They definitely have brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town,” he added. “When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito. And now that the royals are there […] the good news is property values go up, the bad news is the lines are longer at Starbucks.”

Getty 390988 02: The new home of talk show host Oprah Winfrey as seen from the air June 22, 2001 in Montecito, CA. It has been reported that Winfrey purchased the 42-acre Montecito estate for an estimated $50 million dollars. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wanted to be very secluded during their time in Montecito. They bought an 8,700-square-foot residence with two guest cottages at $27.4 million. They have since relocated to the United Kingdom.

Ariana Grande, Gweneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore, Troy Aikman and Brad Paisley all have property there.

The affluence hasn’t been new, either. In the late 1800’s, people started noticing the area. In the early 1900’s, Hollywood showed up in the form of Clarke Gable and Priscilla Presley. Then the executives and well-established families came before “The Oprah effect.”

It’s also an unincorporated area, which means it doesn’t have its own government, which makes it feel lighter. Perhaps the best part? The wine. Some of the finest wines are made in Santa Barbara County. So there are plenty of tasting rooms for those who love to partake.