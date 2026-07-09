24-Year-Old Netflix Reality Star Gushes Over Rumored GF Bunnie XO: ‘I Love Bunnie’

Speculation continues to swirl about the rumored romance of Bunnie XO and Dylan Wolf.

Following the 46-year-old podcaster’s split from country singer Jelly Roll, TMZ reported that she was spotted “passionately making out” with the reality star, 24.

Dylan Wolf Professed His Love for Bunnie XO

The two have reportedly been enjoying each other’s company following Bunnie’s split from Jelly Roll after a decade of marriage.

TMZ managed to catch up with Wolf, who had some … interesting things to say about Bunnie.

Confirming he’d spoken with her earlier that day, the cast member of Netflix reality show “Calabasas Confidential” gushed about his rumored paramour.

“I love Bunnie, she’s great,” he said. “She’s got a lot going on right now, but I’m here for her and she’s super sick.”

He continued by stating, “She’s single, she’s young and having fun,” insisting that when it comes to Bunnie and her ex, he’s “got love for the both of them.”

This Wolf Likes to ‘Hunt Cougars’

While Wolf neither confirmed nor denied that he and Bunnie were in a relationship, he did share an intriguing comment with TMZ.

“Sometimes a cowboy wants to hunt cougars,” he declared.

Bunnie Has Yet to Address the Speculation

As for whether the two are officially an item, that has yet to be confirmed.

However, during a recent edition of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast, Bunnie made reference to a guy who certainly fit the description of Wolf while discussing men that had slid into her DMs since news of her split.

“I might have somebody that I think is cute,” she teased. “A new one. He’s pretty to look at, so I don’t know. And he’s West Coast. Love, love, love me a West Coast boy. He wants to come out here and see me, but I don’t know.”

Jelly Roll Is Also Back on the Market

Bunnie Confirmed That Jelly Roll Has Also Started Dating

If Bunnie is indeed dating a reality star nearly half her age, she’s not alone in putting herself out there.

According to Bunnie, ex Jelly Roll is already dating after their split, something she confirmed in an earlier “Dumb Blonde” podcast.

“Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we’re happy for him,” she told fans. “And I’m excited to discover myself single.”

As she explained, Jelly Roll’s recent weight loss — shedding an amazing 200 lbs — has imbued him with a sense of confidence he’s never had before.

“Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season,” she said. “He looks so good. He is healthier than he’s ever been.”

Added Bunnie: “He’s even started dating, which is great. I love that. So, his DMs are open.”

Nobody Saw the Bunnie-Jelly Split Coming

Fans were blindsided by the news that the couple had split, particularly given how open the two had been about their unconventional past together.

Somehow, they’d managed to keep news of their divorce secret for an entire month, with news not emerging until weeks after Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May.

According to the court filing (per TMZ), the reason provided for the divorce was irreconcilable differences.