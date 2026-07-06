‘Beautiful’ Alicia Keys, 45, Sizzles in Leather Thigh-High Skirt & Crop Top

Multi-talented singer and producer Alicia Keys left her fans gushing over her latest social media upload as she upped her fashion game in a leather ensemble.

The 45-year-old star, who first made her music debut in 2001, has enjoyed global success and won the hearts of listeners. To date, Keys has won a whopping 17 GRAMMY Awards, the most recent being for Best Musical Theater Album for her musical soundtrack “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2025.

In 2016, Keys joined “The Voice” as a coach for Season 11 and remained for a total of three seasons. Meanwhile, earlier this year, she served as a guest mentor for the latest “American Idol” season.

Alicia Keys Slays a Leather Look For Intimate Performance

In an Instagram post shared today, on July 6, Keys shared a carousel that documented her most recent performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival with British singer-songwriter RAYE.

For the occasion, the “If I Ain’t Got You” hitmaker wowed in a leather red/brown crop top with silver circular studs and a belt.

She teamed the ensemble with a matching high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high slit and completed the look with heels.

Keys tied her long, dark hair up and accessorized with large hoop earrings and a black watch.

In the first slide, the award-winning star was captured from head to toe in front of a balcony backdrop, where she rested both of her hands on the gate. Keys gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce gaze and boasted her natural beauty.

In the following slide, Keys appeared to kneel on stage with RAYE to perform her song “Oscar Winning Tears.”

In other bits of content, Keys appeared in more pics and clips with RAYE and some other solo shots. In her caption, she wrote: “We performed at the iconic @montreuxjazzfestival on the very same night Nina Simone performed there 50 years ago.”

Praising RAYE and the audience, she added: “There was magic in the air!!! My sis @raye absolutely slayed!! You all welcomed me with open arms. The love is unreal!!”

Fans Praise ‘Beautiful’ Alicia

Following the performance, Montreux Jazz Festival took to the comments, writing: “A moment for the history books. Thank you for sharing this unforgettable night with us.”

Fans also reacted. One user wrote: “Wow, what a magical and special night – thank you for treating us to these moments with RAYE!”

“Yesss what a beautiful performance,” another person shared.

“Beautiful photo,” a third remarked.

“What a beautiful queen,” a fourth said.

“Wow, the dress looks fantastic,” a fifth fan added.

Alicia Honors Debut Album

In May, Keys reflected on her 2001 debut album “Songs In A Minor,” which put her on the map.

On Instagram, she expressed: “Lately I’ve been listening to and reflecting on Songs In A Minor in a whole new way… I hear the fearlessness. The curiosity. The pieces of myself that were just beginning to bloom.”

To celebrate the release, Keys released special 25th anniversary vinyl editions.

According to her plaque, which she posed with last month, the album has sold 10.5 million physical copies. It also stated she was the most certified female R&B act of the millennium.