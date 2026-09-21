Dylan Efron Gets Steamy in New Ad After His Controversial Shower Take

Dylan Efron is getting back in the shower, but this time, he has a brand deal to go with it.

The “Traitors” star and “Dancing with the Stars” alum is starring in a new campaign for e.l.f. Hair’s Never Thirsty Shampoo and Conditioner, nearly a year after his comments about people showering too much sparked a debate online.

The campaign plays directly into Efron’s previous comments. The reality star appears in the shower wearing a colorful Speedo as he gets wet and sudsy while using the brand’s hair products.

The setup also plays with Efron’s heartthrob status, initially appearing to be another shower thirst trap before turning the attention to the Never Thirsty bottles. The campaign’s joke is simple: Efron might be thirsty, but his hair isn’t.

The partnership comes after Efron’s shower habits became an unexpected topic of conversation in early 2025. While he never said he did not shower, his belief that people shower and use soap too frequently quickly got people talking.

Efron shared his controversial take during a February 2025 appearance on the interview show “Are You Okay?” When asked to name something he thought was overrated, Efron chose showering.

“I think people shower too much,” he said.

Efron stood by his answer when the host pushed back, explaining that he spends plenty of time in swimming pools.

“We take way too many showers,” he said. “I go in the pool a lot, like, there’s chlorine. It’s killing everything.”

When the host pointed out that swimming in a chlorinated pool was not the same as washing his body, Efron had another argument ready.

“We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either,” he said. “That’s way too much!”

His comments quickly made the rounds online, where social media users questioned his approach to showering. One person commented, “I want to go back to a time I didn’t hear this take on too many showers.”

Efron later addressed the reaction in March 2025. According to PEOPLE, he shared an Instagram Stories video of himself rinsing off underneath an outdoor shower while wearing a colorful Speedo, showing that his comments did not mean he avoided showers altogether.

His Shower Debate Comes Full Circle

Now, Efron has returned to a familiar setup for his e.l.f. Hair campaign. He even wears the same Speedo from his 2025 response video.

The campaign promotes e.l.f. Hair’s Never Thirsty Shampoo and Conditioner, which are made with provitamin B5 and argan oil. The shampoo is designed to remove oil and product buildup while providing lightweight moisture, while the conditioner is meant to hydrate and detangle without weighing hair down.

Both products cost $9 each and received PEOPLE’s 2026 Beauty Award for Best System for Hydration.

Efron’s new partnership does not answer whether his original opinion on showering has changed. Instead, the campaign takes the conversation that followed him in 2025 and turns it into the focus of the ad.

It also brings Efron back to the exact kind of moment he used to respond to the controversy in the first place: standing under a shower in a Speedo.

As for where Efron stood when the debate first began, he made his position clear: “We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either. That’s way too much!”