See 5 of Your Favorite Hallmark Stars When They Were Kids

Have you ever wondered what your favorite Hallmark stars were like before they were famous? Well, we can show you how they looked when they were children!

Keep scrolling to see Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tyler Hynes and Ashley Williams when they were little and all absolutely adorable.

1. Lacey Chabert

Getty Lacey Chabert

Lacey Chabert has been in show business since she was a child, which is why you may remember her as Bianca Montgomery on “All My Children” and Claudia Salinger from “Party of Five,” not to mention her role as Gretchen Wieners in “Mean Girls” when she got a little bit older.

However, this past August, Chabert shared a photo on Instagram that shows her when she was even younger than her onscreen roles.

“I love my sisters so much,” the star wrote in the caption of her post. “This is one of my favorite photos of us from childhood. Christmas at my Grandma’s house was simply the best.”

Chabert then referred to the loss of her oldest sister in November 2021, saying, “Crissy and I miss Wendy so much but she’s forever held so tight in our hearts 🤍 #NationalSistersDay”

2. Andrew Walker

Getty Andrew Walker

While we’ve taken a look at Andrew Walker while he was dancing during a TV role when he was a teenager and making an adorable red carpet appearance 25 years ago, you might not have seen him as a child.

Fortunately, his sister, JenniMay, shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her brother when they were children to mark a special occasion on April 10, 2025.

She added a caption, writing, “Happy siblings day bro! My brother is an amazing bro, he’s so funny, he’s always made me laugh so hard, he’s big hearted, fun, adventurous and awesome bro, son, dad, uncle, and hubby! I’m proud of you love! 💜💕💖💫”

The actor replied in a comment, telling his sister, “Aw love ya. We’re blessed to have each other!! ❤”

3. Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Getty Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is another Hallmark star who you surely remember from one of her early roles thanks to the fact that she starred alongside Diane Keaton and Steve Martin in 1991’s “Father of the Bride.”

Before that, she was a little one with a father who also liked to perform, but in a different way.

This past June, the star shared an Instagram post that showed her as a baby with her father who could be seen playing the guitar for the captivated infant in front of him.

Reminiscing about her childhood, she wrote, “I grew up with a dad who loved to sing with me, often with a guitar in his hands.”

4. Tyler Hynes

Getty Tyler Hynes

Those who don’t follower Tyler Hynes on social media may not be aware of the fact that he tends to celebrates Mother’s Day — or what he calls “what has been and will certainly continue to be the most important day of the year” — by sharing photos of himself as a child with his own mother.

He did just that in May of this year (see above).

And last year as well (see above again).

5. Ashley Williams

Getty Ashley Williams

As you surely know, Ashley Williams is the sister of fellow Hallmark actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, which is why when Williams took to Instagram on September 24, 2024, to pop up a photo of herself as a little girl, Williams-Paisley could also be seen.

In the caption of the sweet photo that was taken during a day on the beach, Williams wrote, “Here’s my mom, my big sister @kimberlywilliamspaisley and me. I feel today like I did in this picture— her arms around me.”