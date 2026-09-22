Ella Langley Makes Music History As ‘Choosin’ Texas’ Breaks Mariah Carey’s Billboard Record

Music fans have been choosing “Choosin’ Texas,” and they’ve just put singer Ella Langley in the record books.

This week, the hit country music single charted its 23rd week in the No. 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100.

That proved to be a record-breaking feat in music history that toppled a longstanding record held by a bona fide music icon.

Ella Langley Broke Mariah Carey’s Record

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As Variety reports, “Choosin’ Texas” has toppled the record previously held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” which spent 22 weeks at the top spot.

In fact, “Choosin’ Texas” has proven to be enduringly popular, remaining on the chart for 48 weeks, spending nearly half that time at No. 1.

Meanwhile, Variety also points to an interesting phenomenon taking place, as “Choosin’ Texas” expands from country music fans to listeners of mainstream pop, who have been increasingly embracing Langley’s anthem.

Mariah May Regain Her Record

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That said, the outlet also points out that Langley may not hang onto that record for long.

Carey’s iconic yuletide single has displayed a tendency to return to No. 1 each year during the Christmas season, which could well happen again this year.

If Carey manages to do it again, she’d tie Langley — and potentially set a new record.

A Not-So-Overnight Sensation

Ella Langley: Image Credit: Taylor Hill/ Getty Images

In a interview with People earlier this summer, Langley reflected on her meteoric rise to stardom.

“I think my whole life I’ve really dedicated it to this craft and doing this job,” said the 27-year-old singer. “And now that I’m up here and experiencing this, I’m also excited about settling down one day and pursuing the human version of my life.”

While it may seem as though she came to fame overnight, Langley had actually been kicking around Nashville for years before making her mark.

Nevertheless, the rapidity with which she skyrocketed to stardom did take her by surprise.

“It’s just finding my footing in this new life that I have where so many people care about what I’m doing,” she shared, admitting that becoming a celebrity has been a whole new world for her.

“This is the goal, the whole time, for people to be listening to the music,” she said. “But now they’re also paying attention to the human version of me, which is interesting.”

As she said, she’s taking things one step at a time.

“I’m not a perfect person, and I don’t know the answer,” she admited. “I’m pretty much winging it every day of my life.”

However, she’s committed to navigating this exciting new stage in her career, and intends to keep her focus on the craft and artistry that brought her to the top, not the trappings of fame that accompany it.

“I’m just trying to answer the questions and do things the way that one day when I look back, at least I did it the way that I thought was right in my gut,” Langley added. “Staying true to that is what’s keeping me sane.”

