Former Fox Business Staffer Jennifer Eckhart Tragically Passes Away at 36 — Our Hearts Go Out

Jennifer Eckhart, a former Fox Business staffer, has tragically passed away at the age of 36.

She was found dead in her home in Hobe Sound, Florida, on Sept. 19, with USA Today reporting that she was discovered by her mother in the bathtub, with police officers saying Eckhart had “a large laceration to the front of her throat/neck and there was a folding pocketknife next to her right hand.”

Eckhart was pronounced dead at 11:57 a.m. ET, but an official cause of death has not been announced.

Her heartbreaking passing was ruled a suicide according to Christine Christofek, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Jennifer Eckhart Started The Reinvented Project

Eckhart joined Fox Business Network in 2013 and was with the company for seven years. She filed a complaint in 2020 against Ed Henry for sexual harassment and retaliation. He was suspended by the network and then fired a few days later.

As for Eckhart, she was fired from Fox News, with the network saying it was due to her tardiness, disclosure of a proprietary graphics package, and misappropriation of company resources.

After leaving the network, she started the non-profit organization, which is “dedicated to providing support for trauma survivors through animal-assisted healing,” according to the website.

“Through collaborations with leading mental health experts and organizations, the non-profit aims to empower individuals to navigate their healing journey of reinvention while embracing their resilience through the power of human-animal connections,” the website continued.

She Also Created The ‘Reinvented’ Podcast

Along with her nonprofit, Eckhart also created the ‘Reinvented’ Podcast.

“How many times have you reinvented yourself? Do you ever look back at the trajectory of your life and marvel at the twists & turns that got you to where you are today?,” the podcast descirption states. “In this new podcast series, host Jennifer Eckhart interviews and shares awe-inspiring stories and tales of reinvention from some of the world’s brightest and most thought-provoking public figures, celebrities, CEOs, athletes, business leaders and disruptors who all share one thing in common: they threw out “The Rule Book.”

Among those she interviewed are actress Candace Cameron Bure, NBA star Dwight Howard, Olympian Leslie Maxie, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Brett Favre, and so many others.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, emotional distress, substance use problems, or just needs to talk, call or text 988, or chat at 988lifeline.org 24/7.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.