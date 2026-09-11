Maria Bartiromo Thanks Fans For Outpouring Of Support In First Comments Since Shocking Fox News Exit

It has been one week since Maria Bartiromo’s shocking exit from Fox News, and now, the journalist has officially spoken out.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, she shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, thanking fans and her family for their support, while also sharing her side of the story.

“Thank you to all friends & followers for your amazing words I am so grateful for the outpouring of love on SM & texts. I love you all. here’s a great shot of the 🌈 breaking through, I snapped the other day. More to come,” she wrote.

This came after Fox News Media announced on Sept. 3 that the company had parted ways with Bartiromo, who had been at the network for 12 years.

Fans Express Excitement Over What Might Be Next for Maria Bartiromo

“You are my and my husband’s favorite. We started our mornings with you and never missed Sunday Morning Futures. You once flew from Westhampton to DC and our son was your pilot. He texted us and said, “You’re never going to believe who my passenger is today.” We can’t wait to see where you go next. We’ll be watching and waiting,” a fan commented on Instagram

“Miss you so much! I was in the investment business for 40 years and I followed you every day.. it’s not the same without you but I know you are going to do wonderful in whatever your next journey is. God’s blessings!!!,” another fan posted.

“Well, ALREADY missing you and your show. I hope your not sad bc you have an incredible amount of support. We will be waiting for you wherever you go—💃💯👠😬,” one fan wrote.

“Maria, you have a powerful combination of knowledge and wisdom, strength and grace. It’s an honor to know you. Congratulations on all you have accomplished and on your brilliant future!,” one person said.

“@mariabartiromo You will always be one of the greatest. It’s who you are. Wherever you land, you’re going to be great. Cheers! 🎉,” another person stated.

“We can’t wait to see what’s next for you, Maria! We’ll be watching wherever you land. There’s simply no one like you; you’re the best!💕,” someone expressed.

Maria Bartiromo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, Shared A Statement One Day After The News Broke

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Maria Bartiromo poses during “Mornings With Maria” at Fox Business Network Studios on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

One day after news of her departure from the network, Bartiromo’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, spoke out. And in his statement, he also denied reports that she was fired

“For many years, Maria Bartiromo hosted three number-one-rated television shows on Fox channels. She has been, without question, one of the hardest-working journalists throughout her award-winning career,” the statement from Freedman read.

“The irresponsible reports that have been published stating that Maria Bartiromo was fired or is no longer an employee of Fox are absolutely and unequivocally false. Make no mistake, we have the receipts and witnesses and they will come out whether through the courthouse or otherwise. Those reporting her firing or the incredulous facts supporting that fiction have exhibited a complete and utter reckless disregard for the truth. “