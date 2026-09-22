Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Tease New Projects on the Way

As “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 continues, many fans are curious about the pro dancers who didn’t return.

Even years after they last competed, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd remain all-time favorites. Fans have been excitedly following their journey as they raise their three sons in Boca Raton, Florida.

With three young children at home, life is certainly never boring. Maks and Peta are doing their best to raise caring young men, while also showing them how wonderful dance can be.

Now, it seems the couple is preparing for a new announcement. In a new Instagram reel, they appeared to tease something new and exciting.

Maks Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Leave it All on the Floor

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are eager to get back on the dance floor. They’ve had an incredibly busy year, but they never stopped moving.

In a new social media update, the pair seemed to tease new projects are on the horizon.

“Mom and Dad are back…and back at it! See y’all soon 🤭” Peta captioned a new Instagram reel.

In the clip, the couple share a steamy smooch before breaking into some powerful ballroom dance moves.

“Love it 🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍” their sister-in-law Jenna Johnson commented.

“SO FIRE I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!” Peta’s best friend, Sharna Burgess, added.

Several fans simply left heart and fire emojis, excited over the news and absolutely hungry for more.

The Couple Takes ‘Burn the Floor’ on the Road in 2027

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Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are no strangers to life on the road. After years on the DWTS tour and their own performances, they love entertaining adoring fans.

In 2027, the couple is going on tour once again. “Burn the Floor” is proud to showcase the couple as headliners as they perform across the country.

“We will have the best dance cast that you’ve ever seen of ‘Burn the Floor’ dancers,” Peta explained in a teaser. “It’ll be so exciting. We’re going to have amazing costumes.”

Maks chimed in and added that their show would feature live music as well.

“It’s a fantastic show,” he told viewers. “Don’t forget, this is Peta Murgatroyd we’re talking about.”

“Maksim Chmerkovskiy, okay?” Peta quipped in response. “Let’s go!”

Maks & Peta Enjoy DWTS Season 35 in the Meantime

As the couple prepares for their 2027 tour, they’re also enjoying the newest season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Maks’ younger brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Jenna Johnson, are competing again this year.

Peta Muragtroyd hasn’t competed since season 32, but she still has plenty of opinions. Many fans love tuning into her Instagram page to keep up with her honest and professional feedback.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 airs a new episode tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Tonight is “Viral Night,” so tune in and see the top 14 couples perform to some of the most iconic sounds from social media.

After another elimination, the top 13 advance to week three. Vote to keep your favorite dancers in the competition.