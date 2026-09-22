Ree Drummond Celebrates 30th Wedding Anniversary With Never-Before-Seen Photos

Food Network star Ree Drummond is taking a heartwarming trip down memory lane, and she’s bringing her fans along for the ride.

To mark her 30th wedding anniversary with her husband, Ladd, “The Pioneer Woman” star unlocked her family photo album to share a collection of never-before-seen throwback pictures. Looking back on three decades of marriage, ranch life, and raising five children together, the Food Network favorite had followers swooning over the rare glimpse into the couple’s earliest days and important new moments.

Ree Drummond Declared Her Love For Ladd and the Life They’ve Built

Ree Drummond opened up her heart, and her photo album, in celebration of her three decade union with husband, Ladd Drummond. She shared a series of 15 images that documented their life together thus far via Instagram.

Included in the snaps were their children, Alex Drummond Scott, Paige Drummond Anderson, Bryce Drummond, Todd Drummond, and grandchildren Sofia and Charlie. Additionally, there were plenty of beloved pets featured, and images that span 30 years of the family life they’ve created on their Oklahoma ranch.

Drummond wrote, “On this twenty-first night of September, I’m starting (first pic) and ending (last four pics) with what the past thirty years are really all about. Sure, there’ve been some marvelous marital memories, and I still want to date him all over again when I watch him ride his horse, my gosh.”

She concluded, “It’s the Wranglers and the chaps and the focus and the skill, it all just sends me. But all that aside…yeah. It’s these kids and babies. (Especially the babies—sorry, kids!!!) Happy anniversary, Ladd. I love you!”

Fans Responded to Ree Drummond’s Heartfelt Post

Getty Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine

Fans were happy to share their well-wishes for Ree and Ladd Drummond in the comments section of her Instagram post. Additionally, family members also chimed in with their own remarks celebrating the couple.

The couple’s daughter Paige wrote, “Happy 30th Anni!!! Love you guys so much. Best parents ever.”

Alex responded, “Happy anniversary, ReeRee and Papa!!!!!” Those are the names they are known by their grandchildren. Son Bryce responded with red heart emojis.

Longtime “Pioneer Woman” followers posted their heartfelt remarks for the couple. Many noted how inspiring it has been to watch their partnership thrive after three decades, five children, and two grandchildren.

“Your family has been grounded in faith, and that is such a part of why you’ve achieved such a close relationship with each other. You’re a wonderful example of what marriage and parenting are about.

You’re all so blessed,” wrote one fan.

A second follower penned, “What a sweet trip down memory lane. That last photo! You two make a great team – here’s to many more, and many more grandkids!!”

“I have truly enjoyed watching your children grow up before my eyes and now they’re having babies. Such a beautiful family! Thank you for sharing,” noted a third Instagram follower.

“Aww beautiful!! Happy Anniversary!! Cheers to 30!!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

“The Pioneer Woman” airs on the Food Network.