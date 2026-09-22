Alexandra Daddario Looks Scorching Hot in Plunging Neckline Dress on Luxury Venice Vacation

Delectable actress Alexandra Daddario is enjoying a luxury vacation in the iconic coastal setting of Venice in north east Italy — and needless to say she looks scorching hot as she does so.

Daddario, 40, loves to share photographs from her life online. Her time in Venice is no different in that regard.

The star — known for having starred in the likes of the ABC soap opera “All My Children,” HBO’s satirical anthology series “The White Lotus,” AMC’s horror series “Mayfair Witches,” and horror movies like 2010’s “Bereavement,” 2013’s “Texas Chainsaw 3D,” and 2019’s “We Summon the Darkness” — took to social media to upload some of her Venetian vacation snaps.

Alexandra Daddario Looks Gorgeous in Venice

Alexandra Daddario shared her beautiful Venice photographs with the 22.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post includes a carousel of seven photographs and two videos. The videos show Daddario browsing the intriguing exhibits in a museum and enjoying a boat ride in one of Venice’s iconic canals. Photographs in the collection include one of Daddario looking spectacular in a stunning dress with a plunging neckline, a couple of other selfies, and more of the sights of the gorgeous capital of the Italian region of Veneto.

The caption on Daddario’s post simply reads, “Venice.”

Of course, the star’s fans and followers loved the insight into her vacation and flooded the comments section of her post with messages telling her as much.

Fans Think Daddario & Venice Look Great

Getty Alexandra Daddario.

The comments section of Alexandra Daddario’s Venice post is littered with messages from her fans and followers. All of the comments were from people who loved her pictures — whether that be because they loved seeing Daddario or they enjoyed the insight into Venice (or both!).

One of Daddario’s flattering followers commented, “I swear i saw wings on her back in that black dress photo 🙌🔥❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “Goddess!! Soo incredibly perfect! 😍😍😍😍”

“How does one make the simplest things so beautiful,” mused somebody else.

“Alex looks gorgeous as always ❤️,” noted one Instagram user.

Someone else proclaimed, “❤️ I got married there! Venice is so special.”

One person enthusiastically said, “Hi! Italy looks amazing—wow! I really like it. Best regards! ❤️❤️❤️⚘️⚘️⚘️😊”

Last but not least, another individual commented, “She is looking soo beautiful like she never aged 😍.”

Daddario has had a quiet 2026 professionally. Her only release was the comedy drama movie “Couples Weekend,” which released in May.

She does, however, have several upcoming projects for us to look forward to. Perhaps most notably, she will play Catherine “Kitty” Hershey in the biographical drama film “Hershey,” which hits theaters on Wednesday, November 25.

She is also set star in Aaron Katz’s horror movie “Inground,” David Stassen’s romantic comedy-drama “Happy Life,” Adam Scott’s thriller movie “Double Booked,” and Jaclyn Noel’s drama film “American Fever Dream.” It should be noted, however, that none of those have confirmed release dates yet.

We look forward to seeing Alexandra Daddario in all of her upcoming work and thank her for the wonderful look at her Venice getaway.

Alexandra Daddario’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.