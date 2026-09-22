Could Port Charles Welcome Back a Familiar Face? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Begging for It

“General Hospital” fans have watched plenty of beloved characters come and go over the years, but some departures are harder to accept than others.

After a memorable moment from the soap’s past resurfaced online, viewers began calling for one familiar face to return to Port Charles, and they believe the timing could finally be right.

Read on to find out which fan-favorite character viewers want to see make a comeback to Port Charles.

A Heartbreaking ‘General Hospital’ Moment Still Has Fans Talking

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson recently took viewers back to one of the soap’s most memorable moments on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1997: Sonny left betrothed Brenda Barrett at the altar, leaving it to right-hand man Jason to break the news,” they wrote.

As longtime fans may remember, Sonny Corinthos did not abandon Brenda Barrett because he had stopped loving her. Mob enemies had placed a hit on Sonny and threatened to kill Brenda in front of him, leading him to believe that leaving her was the only way to protect her.

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However, Sonny could not bring himself to tell Brenda the truth face-to-face. Instead, the mob boss sent his right-hand man, Jason Morgan, to break the devastating news to his waiting bride.

“Sonny leaving his dirty work to Jason,” one viewer wrote in response to the throwback post.

Sonny and Brenda’s Love Story Was Far From Over

Although Sonny’s decision devastated Brenda, their failed wedding did not bring their complicated love story to a permanent end. The two repeatedly found their way back to each other over the years, becoming one of the show’s most unforgettable on-again, off-again couples.

For some viewers, even the heartbreak of watching Sonny leave Brenda at the altar could not diminish their love for the pairing.

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“One of my favorite episodes of General Hospital of all time,” one fan wrote.

Sonny and Brenda reunited on several occasions following the wedding-day betrayal, with their most recent reunion taking place in 2013. More than a decade later, fans are still hoping the couple will be given another chance.

“Sonny and Brenda will always be my favorite,” another viewer declared.

Could Brenda Barrett Finally Return to Port Charles?

“Time to bring Brenda back! She left because she was not safe with Sonny in the mob,” one fan declared.

Now, some viewers believe Sonny’s decision to leave the mob could create the perfect opportunity for Brenda to return to Port Charles.

“Now that he’s leaving the mob, I wish she’d come back, and they get back together permanently,” the fan added.

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Brenda may have stayed away from Sonny because of the danger surrounding his life in the mob, but that obstacle could soon be removed. If Sonny truly leaves the criminal world behind, the door may be open for the former couple to reunite once again.

Whether “GH” will bring Brenda back remains to be seen, but longtime fans have made it clear that they are more than ready to welcome her home.