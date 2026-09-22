Former HGTV Stars Say Goodbye to Iconic Home Featured on Beloved Series

Chip and Joanna Gaines are saying goodbye to their beloved Waco Castle.

The historic Cottonland Castle—which received its own spinoff series, “Fixer Upper: The Castle” in 2022—has officially found a new owner.

Castle for Sale

More than three months after originally listing the property, the former HGTV stars are under contract with a buyer.

“Chip and Jo feel honored to have had the opportunity to restore these iconic properties in and around Waco, and for the many years of sharing these special spaces with guests near and far,” the couple’s company, Magnolia Realty, shared on June 15. “As Magnolia looks ahead to new opportunities in the hospitality space, the timing feels right for these three properties to begin their next chapter.”

According to the listing, which was viewed by Entertainment Now, the castle featured four bedrooms and four bathrooms across its more than 6,000 square feet of living space. Originally built in 1890, the home sits on just over three-quarters of an acre.

“Step into the timeless elegance of the Historic Waco Castle, where history and impeccable design intertwine, welcoming you with transitional style for everyday living and entertaining,” the listing reads. “Renowned duo Chip and Joanna Gaines—who wanted to honor the historic property by making it a home again—meticulously designed, renovated, and restored this 135-year-old gem, infusing it with warmth and inviting interiors.”

The description continues, “This exquisite property showcases a seamless blend of historic grandeur and modern functionality. With gorgeous millwork, antique tile floors, and diamond-paned windows, the estate exudes a timeless charm.”

The single-family residence was listed for just under $2.7 million, though it’s unclear what the final selling price will be.

Previous Sale

The “Shark Tank” stars purchased the home in 2019 with the dream of bringing it back to life. While it’s unclear exactly how much the Gaineses paid for the property, the listing price at the time was $425,000.

After years of renovations and transforming the space, the couple decided to part ways with the property in June 2023.

“In 2019 — after 20 years of dreaming about the chance to renovate this castle — Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines finally did,” a statement on Concierge Auctions’ Facebook page read. “They aired the whole process on Magnolia Network last summer, then opened it up for guests to tour. Now, they’re ready for someone new to write the next chapter in this historic home’s story.”

Despite receiving an offer, the couple ultimately decided not to sell, offering the home for tours to Waco visitors instead.

“Magnolia is pleased to share that the Historic Waco Castle is staying in the Magnolia family,” a statement from Magnolia read. “A prospective buyer and Magnolia mutually agreed not to close, and the unique property will not be sold at this time. This decision is made with much enthusiasm and anticipation as the beloved Castle’s story continues with Magnolia.”