Christina Haack’s Anniversary Tribute Teases Her Next TV Project With Boyfriend

Christina Haack is celebrating two years of dating Christopher Larocca with the sweetest Instagram post. The HGTV star also dropped a big piece of news about “The Flip Off” season 2.

Christina Haack Celebrates Anniversary, Hints Boyfriend Is Joining HGTV Series

On September 21, Haack took to Instagram with a touching tribute to Larocca about their relationship. The couple has been dating since 2024.

She also hinted about his involvement on “The Flip Off” season 2 for a house flipping project.

“Two years of getting to know you,” Haack wrote in the caption. “Together we built a champagne brand from the ground up, partnered on a flip for tv (coming soon) and traveled to amazing places.”

The HGTV star continued, “I have watched you handle everything with grace and understanding and therefore you have taught me to do the same. Thank you for making my life EASY. What a true gift that is. A gift I would not have appreciated in my younger years.”

“Taking things slow and not rushing through life is something I also can greatly appreciate in my 40s,” Haack added. “Thank you for being a true partner in all the ways @cml949 🤍.”

Heather Rae El Moussa, who is married to Haack’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, commented, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ so sweet.”

Larocca also responded to Haack’s anniversary post. “Such a sweet note! Although you say I’ve taught you, the truth is you’ve taught me even more,” he wrote in the comments section. “These past two years have been incredibly special, and I’m so grateful for you and everything we’re building together. Love you baby ❤️.”

She responded, “Love you more ❤️.”

During a March 13 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Haack teased that Larocca would be on the hit HGTV show.

When asked what she could say about the upcoming season of “The Flip Off,” Haack said, “We are just getting started. Unfortunately I don’t have much to tease yet. We just started filming, but — so far, so good.”

“It’s gonna be very fun,” the HGTV star confirmed.

When asked, “Will Christopher be involved?” Haack was a bit coy, confirming that he’ll appear on the show in some capacity. She didn’t elaborate on how big of a role he’ll play, however.

“Ummm … yeah. He will be involved a little bit,” she noted.

On December 4, El Moussa posted a photo of her, Tarek, Haack, and Larocca on her Instagram Stories. She captioned the image: “Sneak preview of season 2 👀🛠️ …”

Fans Share Sweet Messages for the Couple’s Anniversary

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing congratulatory messages for the couple’s anniversary.

“Here’s to taking it slow! Congratulations,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Happy 2 years, you two!! @christinahaack the love that pours out from you both is evident. I know you have taught each other along the way, growing from that alone, but knowing you are truly happy makes me soo happy for you! ✨❤️.”

Others noted, “Beautiful, wishing you all the best … you deserve it” and “Happiness looks so good on you!! 🔥🔥”