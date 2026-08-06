HGTV Fans Call Christina Haack’s Daughter Taylor Her ‘Twin’ in New Family Vacation Photos

Christina Haack is making the most of summer with a family staycation close to home. The HGTV star shared a glimpse of the getaway on social media, and fans couldn’t get over how much her daughter Taylor looks just like her.

Fans Say Christina Haack’s Daughter Taylor Is Her Twin

On August 4, Haack took to Instagram to share a look at her family’s summer fun. “Summertime staycation with them 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.

The HGTV star included photos of her three children, Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson, as well as her boyfriend Christopher Larocca.

In her Instagram Stories, Haack shared more of their stay at Pelican Hill Resort, including one picture of her holding a glass of champagne. “Who needs to fly alllll the way to Hawaii when you have @pelicanhillresort,” she noted.

Fans flooded the comments section to gush over the family photos, with many pointing out how much Taylor looks like Christina.

“Gorgeous photos,” one fan noted. “Taylor is your twin 💖💖.”

Another fan wrote, “Brayden looks like a mini Tarek [El Moussa] omg!”

“I see Tarek in Brayden right off the bat and Taylor is strikingly beautiful like her mom,” one fan commented. “Crazy how big they both are now.”

“Oh Christina, looking at the pictures and I just wanted to tell you that Taylor is absolutely gorgeous!!! Brayden is very handsome too!!!” one commenter wrote.

Others praised Haack for the positive co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae.

“So happy that these guys got it so right for the kids and themselves,” one fan worte. “Kudos to Heather for blending right in both of their lives perfectly … Bravo guys!”

Fans also wrote, “Oh my goodness, the kids are growing up so fast,” “The kiddos are getting so big! Love all the photos,” and “Your daughter is so beautiful. Just like you❤️.”

“Your children are beautiful! So happy you’ve found something that works for all of you coparenting,” another commenter wrote.

Heather Rae El Moussa also chimed in, commenting, “❤️❤️❤️ So fun!!!!!!”

Christina Haack & Heather Rae El Moussa Have a Close Relationship

On July 9, Heather Rae took to Instagram with a special birthday message for Haack — and the love was flowing.

“Happy birthday @christinahaack!🍾 Some of the iconic moments we’ve shared these last few years,” she wrote in the caption alongside photos of herself with Haack posing in bikinis, pouring champagne, and hanging out with Tarek and Haack’s boyfriend.

“What a gift it is to watch our co-parenting turn into real friendship, cheering each other on in every chapter, every venture, every win! Cheers to many more celebrations 🥂,” Heather Rae added.

On her Instagram Stories, the HGTV star also celebrated Haack’s big day. “Happy birthday @christinahaack. I love our relationship and how much we support each other in everything!” she wrote.

Haack commented on Heather Rae’s post, writing, “Awww love you, our friendship, co-parenting together and working together. Cheers to another year of bigger and better things to come 🥂.”