Hayden Panettiere’s Official Cause of Passing Revealed

Hayden Panettiere’s cause of death has been revealed nearly six weeks after the actress died at age 36.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Tuesday that Panettiere died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol, and quetiapine. The manner of her passing was ruled an accident.

Everything That Was Found in the Report

Variety broke down what each substance was. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, while 4-ANPP is a chemical intermediate used in the illicit production of fentanyl.

Alprazolam, better known by its brand name Xanax, is a benzodiazepine. Methocarbamol is a prescription muscle relaxant, and quetiapine is an antipsychotic medication.

Panettiere died on Aug. 16 in Greenville, South Carolina.

Before the official cause was released, reports had circulated about a possible fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill. However, her representative previously cautioned that those reports were unverified while the coroner’s investigation was still underway.

Panettiere had traveled from Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

She was later found unresponsive by Hickerson and his brother, Zach.

According to reports, Hickerson administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, while the brothers performed CPR until emergency responders arrived.

An autopsy previously found no signs of trauma that contributed to her passing.

Emergency responders had been called to the residence after Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest, and attempts were made to revive her before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Panettiere’s Family Confirmed the Sad News

The actress’s family confirmed her passing in August, with her father, Alan “Skip” Panettiere, sharing a statement honoring his daughter.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” he said.

There was recently a memorial that was attended by her friends to remember who she was.

Panettiere leaves behind her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

The actress began working in entertainment as a child, landing roles on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Guiding Light” at age 5.

She later appeared in films including “Remember the Titans,” “Ice Princess” and “Bring It On: All or Nothing.”

Her biggest television breakthrough came in 2006 when she was cast as Claire Bennet on NBC’s superhero drama “Heroes.” The character became one of the show’s most recognizable figures.

Panettiere later starred as Juliette Barnes on the ABC musical drama “Nashville” from 2012 to 2018. Her performance earned her two Golden Globe nominations.

She also appeared as Kirby Reed in the horror franchise “Scream,” first in 2011’s “Scream 4” and later in 2023’s “Scream VI.”

Throughout her adult life, Panettiere was open about her struggles with substance use and alcohol. She wrote about it in her memoir titled “This Is Me: A Reckoning.” She also bravely opened up about how she struggled with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter.