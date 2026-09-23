Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Viral ‘That’s My Husband’ Moment

Travis Kelce has finally weighed in on Taylor Swift’s viral celebration of his first touchdown of the NFL season, and his response was just as playful as hers.

Swift made headlines after Kelce’s September 20 touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts when cameras captured her excitedly pointing to her wedding ring and appearing to shout, “That’s my husband!”

Three days later, Kelce addressed his wife’s enthusiastic reaction on the September 23 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, joking about the responsibility that apparently comes with being Swift’s husband.

NFL’s Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘That’s My Husband’ Celebration

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Singer Taylor Swift celebrates after Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While discussing the Chiefs’ game with his older brother, Jason Kelce, Travis reacted to the viral footage of Swift celebrating from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. “Just doing my deed as a husband,” Kelce joked, according to People.

“Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud,” he added. The comments marked Kelce’s first public response to Taylor Swift’s “that’s my husband” moment that quickly spread across social media after Sunday’s game.

Swift had plenty to celebrate. Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season during the first quarter of Kansas City’s matchup against Indianapolis. After he reached the end zone, cameras turned toward Swift as she jumped from her seat, pointed toward her wedding ring and celebrated her husband’s score.

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 after beginning their relationship in 2023.

The latest Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift exchange also comes shortly after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid credited the tight end’s strong start to the season partly to the competitive environment around him. EntertainmentNow previously reported that Reid joked that Swift probably “kicks him in the butt a little bit” because she understands how much work goes into performing at a high level.

Taylor Swift’s Viral Reaction Quickly Became a Meme

Swift’s celebration did not remain confined to football fans for long. On “New Heights,” Travis and Jason looked through some of the memes that had emerged from the footage, with Travis laughing at how quickly social media users had adapted his wife’s proud reaction to everyday situations.

“Internet’s having a good ole time with this,” Travis said. Jason was equally entertained, describing the memes as “awesome.”

Many followed the same format, pairing a screenshot of Swift proudly pointing to her ring with humorous examples of wives celebrating relatively ordinary accomplishments by their husbands.

The jokes added another chapter to Swift’s increasingly visible role as a Chiefs fan. Since she first began attending Kelce’s games in 2023, her reactions from the stands have regularly attracted attention, but the September 20 moment carried a new distinction: it was one of her first viral game-day celebrations since becoming Kelce’s wife.

Travis Kelce Had More Than a Touchdown to Celebrate

Kelce’s touchdown was not his only milestone during the Chiefs’ 33-30 overtime victory over the Colts.

The tight end also became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards after the catch, surpassing former running back Marshall Faulk. Kelce reached 6,288 career yards after the catch, according to People, moving past Faulk’s previous mark of 6,230.

Kelce admitted on “New Heights” that he had not realized he was so close to the record. “This is by far the craziest thing and honestly one of the coolest accomplishments I’ve ever had,” he said.

He also credited the teammates who have helped create opportunities for him throughout his career, noting that a record like that does not happen without the players around him.

Between the record, his first touchdown of the season and Swift’s instantly viral reaction, Kelce had plenty to celebrate after the Chiefs’ win.

But judging by his response on “New Heights,” making his wife proud may have been one of his favorite parts.