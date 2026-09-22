Smitten Travis Kelce Gushes Over Taylor Swift’s ‘Hot’ Look in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cameo

Travis Kelce can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s “Law & Order: SVU” cameo during the 2026 Emmy Awards.

During his “New Heights” podcast, the NFL star and his brother, Jason Kelce, watched the former “The Voice” mentor show off her acting skills alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino.

Both brothers agreed that Swift was “very good” portraying her role in the skit. Travis then proudly said, “There’s not much she can’t do.”

Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Looks ‘Kinda Hot’ in Viral Cameo

Travis added that Swift looked “kinda hot with a gun on her waist,” prompting Jason to burst out laughing.

The Chiefs tight end then joked that he now has an idea of what to give the singer for the holidays. “Now I know what to get her for Christmas,” Travis teased.

Swift’s pre-recorded skit in “Law & Order: SVU” comes after her longtime friend, Hargitay, shared details about her and Travis’ star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

“I’m still floating from that wedding. It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say,” Hargitay said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on September 9. “I am blown away, because when there’s a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s gonna be that.’ And it just wasn’t.”

Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift & Tom Cruise’s Moment at Chiefs Game

In the same “New Heights” episode, the Kelce brothers chatted with Tom Cruise, who shared details of his recent bonding moment with Swift at the Chiefs’ game.

“I was sitting next to Taylor last night. It was so funny,” Cruise told Travis. “She was telling me about your all’s, you know, first date. We were talking about football. But also what she said was how she was like, ‘How was it like you two hitting each other?’

“I was literally thinking that we were out there basically boxing each other on the field,” Travis chimed in. “I was like, ‘Sweetie, it wasn’t bad.'”

Travis proudly added that Swift now “knows everything” about the sport. “She sees the flags coming in like, ‘Oh, that was a defensive hold.’ I’m just like, ‘What? What did you say, sweetie?'” Travis gushed. “She’s on it now.”

On Sunday, Swift had the perfect reaction to Travis’ first touchdown of the season.

In a video shared by the NFL on Instagram, Swift jumped out of her seat and excitedly pointed at her wedding ring after Kelce scored a touchdown.

The singer appeared to shout, “That’s my husband!” while showing off her stunning sparkler. She was joined in the stands by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, as well as her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, who all cheered on the Chiefs tight end.