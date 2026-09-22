Was This Port Charles’ Greatest Supercouple? ‘GH’ Fans Are Begging for Them Back

“General Hospital” has delivered countless unforgettable love stories over the years, but one Port Charles supercouple continues to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts.

A recent throwback to the pair’s unconventional wedding left longtime fans feeling nostalgic and once again calling for their love story to continue.

Read on to find out which beloved couple “General Hospital” fans still believe was meant to be endgame.

Jason and Sam’s Unforgettable Wedding Has Fans Feeling Nostalgic

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to share a good old blast from the past with Port Charles faithful.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2011: Fed up with the increasingly extravagant ideas put to them by wedding planner Maxie, Jason and Sam ditched their dos and made their way to the Noodle Buddha restaurant where they eloped…with the help of the long-married proprietors and their son, who just so happened to be an ordained minister!” they wrote.

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The nostalgic moment immediately had fans remembering what they loved about Jason Morgan and Sam McCall’s relationship.

“Missing JaSam,” one viewer wrote.

“JaSam…those were the days,” another fan added, while someone else declared, “These were the best days…JaSam.”

Jason and Sam Became One of Port Charles’ Most Beloved Couples

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Jason and Sam became one of Port Charles’ most beloved on-and-off couples of the 2000s. They first got together in 2004, when Jason posed as the father of Sam’s unborn child.

Sonny Corinthos was actually the father of Sam’s daughter, Lila McCall, who was later stillborn. Jason remained by Sam’s side during the heartbreaking loss, and their complicated arrangement eventually developed into a lasting love story.

Sam and Jason went on to start their own family and welcomed a son, Danny Morgan. However, the couple faced numerous obstacles and went their separate ways several times over the years.

Despite their many breakups, loyal viewers continued to root for JaSam.

“JaSam were top tier,” one fan wrote.

“JaSam was always the best!” another declared.

“The BEST couple ever, loved JaSam!” a third viewer added.

‘GH’ Fans Refuse to Believe JaSam’s Story Is Over

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At the time of Sam’s untimely death in the fall of 2024, she was newly engaged to Dante Falconeri. However, some fans remain disappointed that Sam was killed and believe she should have ultimately reunited with Jason.

“The REASON I got hooked on GH,” one fan wrote. “They will be endgame; refuse to believe Sam is dead.”

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“They were supposed to be endgame, and the writers and FV fked it all up,” another “General Hospital” fan argued.

“Another great move by this horrible writing team on GH; Sam should still be on the show,” someone else added.

As any good soap fan knows, death is often temporary in daytime television. Thus, there is always a possibility that Sam McCall could be resurrected for a future storyline, and it seems Port Charles faithful would be more than happy to see that narrative come to fruition.