‘X-Men’ & ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Star Reveals the Unexpected Complication That Occurred During Cancer Battle

Back in June, Canadian actor, former professional wrestler, and “X-Men” star Tyler Mane revealed he was suffering from a “super rare” form of breast cancer.

The 59-year old — who played the iconic Marvel villain Sabretooth in the 2000 movie, before reprising the role briefly in 2024’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” — took to his Instagram account to share the unfortunate news with his 70,000+ followers.

Fortunately, Mane has completed his chemotherapy — he’s one of the lucky people who got to ring the iconic bell. He’s still undergoing radiation treatment for the purposes of thoroughness, but has only two weeks of that remaining. However, an unexpected complication recently emerged that was also potentially life threatening.

Mane spoke to Us Magazine about the dangerous complication in a recent interview.

Tyler Mane Suffered From a Blood Clot Following His Chemo Journey

Speaking to Us Magazine via video on Wednesday, September 16, ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tyler Mane revealed a blood clot was found following the successful completion of his chemotherapy.

He told the outlet, “I went through four rounds of chemo, and they found the blood clot after I rang the bell. After they say, ‘All gone, all clear,’ and then I said, ‘Is it done? Is it really done?’ And then [the] blood clot comes. But we’re dealing with it. I’m on blood thinners for that now, and it’s better to get it taken care of and stick around than not.”

Mane continued, “That puts it into perspective real quick. My doctor got real serious real quick when we realized that we had a blood clot going on in two different places in my leg. It was from my ankle to about three-quarters of the way up my calf. And then it was also behind my knee a bit. And that’s when, you know, you start thinking, ‘Are we taking care of this?”

The actor said it was “the biggest eye-opener” of his cancer journey. He added, “And what does it take for something to break off and travel to your lungs or to your heart?’ That was probably the biggest eye-opener, I’d have to say. It’s the blood clot.”

Mane looked great in the Us Magazine interview. He has recently taken to Instagram again to share how well he’s feeling.

Mane Looks Healthy & Has Future Work Planned

In Tyler Mane’s latest Instagram post, posted on the morning of Wednesday, September 23, he explains that his radiation treatment is ongoing. He adds that he’s already walked his dog a mile, which enabled him to get his steps in for the day nice and early.

He adds that he’s feeling good and has just recorded an episode of his “Mane AF” podcast with a special guest he can’t wait to announce.

Mane tells his followers to keep their chins up, no matter what they’re going through. Wonderfully, he then notices his beard hair starting to grow again following his chemotherapy (which he seems very pleased about). He signs off by telling his followers to enjoy the rest of their weeks.

The star hasn’t acted since his aforementioned cameo in “Deadpool & Wolverine” in 2024. However, he does have several projects lined up.

He will appear in the thriller movie “The Demming Project,” the drama film “Road to Recovery,” and the horror films “Psychosis” “Gearhead,” and “Bad Sleep.”

We wish Tyler Mane all the very best with his ongoing treatment and hope he remains happy and healthy.

Tyler Mane’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.