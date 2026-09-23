15 Cozy Hallmark Movies to Watch When You’re Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Autumn

Hallmark might already be getting ready for Countdown to Christmas 2026, but plenty of fans aren’t quite ready to say goodbye to autumn just yet. And honestly, while we love Christmas, who can blame them? There are pumpkins, changing leaves, cozy sweaters, fall festivals, and all the small-town romance that comes with the season.

Last year on a thread in the r/HallmarkMovies community, one person said it best:

“I’m super excited about Christmas, but right now I want all pumpkin farms, falling leaves, apple cider. I’ve watched all the ‘Fall into Love’ movies from the last few years, but there aren’t nearly enough of them. I’d love to see Hallmark really ramp up the number of autumn themed movies!”

If you’re one of those viewers, we’ve got the perfect list for you. Hallmark has plenty of movies that are made for an autumn movie marathon, whether you’re looking for a pumpkin-filled romance, a harvest festival, or something with just a little bit of spooky fun.

Let’s be real, once the Christmas movies start taking over, it can feel like autumn gets forgotten pretty quickly. So before the holiday movies completely take over the Hallmark schedule, it’s time to revisit some of the best fall favorites available on Hallmark+.

From longtime favorites to newer additions, these movies are perfect for anyone who wants to hold onto those autumn vibes just a little longer. And yep, there are plenty of pumpkins involved.

“October Kiss” (2015)

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Poppy Summerall (Ashley Williams) takes a temporary nanny job with Ryan Lawson (Sam Jaeger), a widowed executive who spends most of his time working. With Halloween approaching, Poppy brings some fun back into Ryan and his children’s lives while showing him that there might be more to life than his career.

Watch “October Kiss” on Hallmark+.

“Autumn in the Vineyard” (2016)

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Frankie Baldwin (Rachael Leigh Cook) and Nate DeLuca (Brendan Penny) find themselves dealing with some unfinished business while working around a vineyard during harvest season. Their history makes an already complicated situation even more interesting as they deal with the vineyard’s future and an upcoming competition.

Watch “Autumn in the Vineyard” on Hallmark+.

“Pumpkin Pie Wars” (2016)

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Casey McArthy (Julie Gonzalo) and Sam Harper (Eric Aragon) are caught in the middle of a longtime rivalry between their families’ bakeries. When the annual pumpkin pie competition rolls around, the two competitors discover that their relationship might be changing in ways neither family saw coming.

Watch “Pumpkin Pie Wars” on Hallmark+.

“Harvest Love” (2017)

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Luna Gilson (Jen Lilley) heads back to her family’s pear orchard hoping to take a break from her hectic life and reconnect with her son. While there, she grows closer to farm manager Will Nash (Ryan Paevey), who helps her rediscover some of the things she has been missing.

Watch “Harvest Love” on Hallmark+.

“A Harvest Wedding” (2017)

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Sarah Bloom (Jill Wagner) returns to her hometown to plan a wedding at a family farm, only to discover that the farm’s manager is David Nichols (Victor Webster), her former sweetheart. What starts as a professional assignment quickly becomes more complicated when Sarah’s past comes back into the picture.

Watch “A Harvest Wedding” on Hallmark+.

“Love, Fall & Order” (2019)

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Claire (Erin Cahill) heads home to help her family’s pumpkin farm and its annual Fall Fest. Things get complicated when she finds herself going up against Patrick (Trevor Donovan), an old rival, as she tries to protect the family business and keep the festival alive.

Watch “Love, Fall & Order” on Hallmark+.

“Sweet Autumn” (2020)

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Maggie (Nikki DeLoach) returns home after discovering that she inherited half of her aunt’s candy business. The other half belongs to Dex (Andrew Walker), a maple syrup supplier, leaving the two to work together while trying to understand why Maggie’s aunt split the business between them.

Watch “Sweet Autumn” on Hallmark+.

“Roadhouse Romance” (2021)

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Callie (Lauren Alaina) returns home after serving in the military and focuses on keeping her late grandfather’s barbecue restaurant going. She crosses paths with Luke (Tyler Hynes), a television director who arrives in town with his own plans, and the two soon find themselves reconsidering what they want from the future.

Watch “Roadhouse Romance” on Hallmark+.

“Autumn in the City” (2022)

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Piper (Aimeé Teegarden) gives herself two months to figure out what she wants while taking on a series of temporary jobs in New York City. Along the way, she gets to know her neighbor Austin (Evan Roderick), whose more cynical outlook on the city is very different from her own.

Watch “Autumn in the City” on Hallmark+.

“Pumpkin Everything” (2022)

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Amy (Taylor Cole) returns to her hometown to help care for her grandfather, Tom (Michael Ironside), and finds herself back in the world of his pumpkin-themed business. She also reconnects with Kit (Corey Sevier), someone from her past, giving her homecoming an unexpected romantic twist.

Watch “Pumpkin Everything” on Hallmark+.

“Notes of Autumn” (2022)

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Ellie (Ashley Williams) and Leo (Luke Macfarlane) are best friends who decide to swap homes to shake up their routines and get their creative lives moving again. The change gives both of them an opportunity to look at their careers and relationships from a different perspective.

Watch “Notes of Autumn” on Hallmark+.

“3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” (2023)

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Anna (Julie Gonzalo) gets an unexpected complication when she discovers that the house she’s trying to sell has a ghostly resident. Elliot (Chris McNally) becomes part of the story as Anna deals with the supernatural situation and the ghost’s unfinished business.

Watch “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” on Hallmark+.

“The Heiress and the Handyman” (2024)

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June Waltshire (Jodie Sweetin) suddenly has to adjust to a very different lifestyle after losing her fortune. As she settles into life on a farm, she gets to know Bart (Corey Sevier), the handyman who becomes an important part of her new world.

Watch “The Heiress and the Handyman” on Hallmark+.

“Autumn at Apple Hill” (2024)

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Elise (Erin Cahill) returns to her family’s inn and works to keep the property going as the fall season gets underway. Luke (Wes Brown) enters her life as she tries to figure out what comes next for the inn… and for herself.

Watch “Autumn at Apple Hill” on Hallmark+.

“Haul Out the Halloween” (2025)

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Emily (Lacey Chabert) and Jared (Wes Brown) trade their usual holiday preparations for Halloween festivities in Evergreen Lane in this installment of the “Haul Out” franchise. With the neighborhood getting caught up in decorations, competitions, and a community celebration, the pair have plenty to deal with as Halloween takes over the neighborhood.

Watch “Haul Out the Halloween” on Hallmark+.

Bonus: “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” (2026)

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Nadine (Mishael Morgan) and Ethan (Corey Sevier) find themselves caught up in a longstanding family feud while working together to bring their town’s Pumpkin Regatta back to life. The newest addition to Hallmark’s fall lineup gives fans another pumpkin-filled romance to add to their watchlist.

“Pumpkin Regatta Romance” premieres September 26, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+.

Chosing a Favorite Autumn Hallmark Movie

It seems like there are so many Hallmark movies that fit the autumn vibes. And we know it can be tough to pick just one. Whether you’re here for pumpkin patches, harvest festivals, small-town romance, or a little Halloween fun, there’s something for every kind of fall movie fan.

Yep, Hallmark may be moving on to its Christmas movies soon, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up autumn just yet. So, did your favorite fall Hallmark movie make the list? If not, tell us which one we missed and why you love it!

Note: All video previews and sneak peeks are courtesy of Hallmark Channel’s official YouTube account.