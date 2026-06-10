‘X-Men’ Star Reveals ‘Super Rare’ Cancer Diagnosis – Fans Send Love

“X-Men” and “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor Tyler Mane revealed he’s been diagnosed with a “super rare” breast cancer.

The former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) star, 59, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the heartbreaking news with his fans.

“Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it’s super rare. Only 1% of breast cancers are men,” Mane captioned the post.

The actor went on to admit that he initially wanted to keep it a secret, but eventually decided to share his journey and raise awareness.

“I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean, it’s kind of embarrassing,” Mane continued. “But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advanced stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for.”

‘X-Men’ Actor Tyler Mane Starts Chemo

Mane credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, for encouraging him to seek treatment even after doctors initially dismissed his concerns.

“In fact, my doctors all dismissed it, and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early,” the Marvel star continued.

Mane encouraged everyone to start talking about male breast cancer, stressing the importance of awareness and early detection.

“1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable,” the actor added. “Time to answer the Wake Up Call!”

In a separate post, the Sabretooth portrayer revealed he’s currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“Day 2 chemo update! First of all. Thank you so much for all the love, everyone,” Mane captioned an emotional video he shared on Instagram. “I greatly appreciate it. I got this. I’m gonna kick cancer‘s a**. Thank you for coming along for the journey. We need to spread the awareness. Cancer sucks, but if you catch it quick enough, you can win this battle. Please like, share, and follow, and help me spread the word.”

According to the American Cancer Society, about 2,670 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

Per the Mayo Clinic, symptoms can include a painless lump or thickening in the chest, changes to the skin or nipple such as dimpling, scaling, or discoloration, and nipple discharge or bleeding.

Tyler Mane Receives Outpouring of Support from Fans

Getty Tyler Mane reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with messages of love and support for the “X-Men” star.

“Cancer versus Michael Myers, I don’t like the outcome for the cancer,” one fan wrote, referring to Mane’s role as the legendary slasher in Rob Zombie’s “Halloween.”

Another commented, “Sending prayers, just remember…. You can’t kill the boogeyman!!! Cancer is messing with the wrong person.”

Someone added, “You’ve got this! Can’t keep Sabertooth down!” while another chimed in, “If you can beat Wolverine, you can beat cancer .. you got this, buddy.”

Prior to his acting career, Mane wrestled in WCW as Big Sky in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

After retiring from professional wrestling in 1996, the Canadian-born star successfully transitioned to a career in Hollywood.

Mane rose to fame as Sabretooth in “X-Men,” and appeared in films including “The Scorpion King,” Joe Dirt,” The Devil’s Rejects,” “Halloween,” and “Deadpool & Wolverine.”