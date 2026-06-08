‘The Incredible Hulk’ Star Lou Ferrigno Looks Fantastic at 74 in Recent Con Appearance

Actor, retired professional bodybuilder, and former Mr. Universe Lou Ferrigno recently stunned the crowds at a comic convention with his youthful looks.

Ferrigno, 74, was appearing at Niagara Falls Comic Con at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Friday, June 5, when he had fans doing a double take.

The star is, of course, known best to television and movie audiences for his portrayal of the iconic Marvel superhero the Incredible Hulk. He has portrayed the character in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk” from 1977 until 1982, as well helping to voice him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He is also known for his appearances in the 1983 fantasy movie “Hercules,” the 1989 fantasy movie “Sinbad of the Seven Seas,” and for playing himself in sitcom “The King of Queens” and the 2009 bromantic comedy movie “I Love You, Man” (per IMDb).

Still very much an active individual, Ferrigno is keeping in incredible shape these days.

Photos Reveal Lou Ferrigno Looking Fantastic

In an Instagram post by actor and content creator Vincent Lee, Lou Ferrigno is seen looking youthful and in tip-top shape at Niagara Falls Comic Con.

The post tagged Ferrigno and features seven photographs of the star at the event, including one with Lee — and it really is hard to believe he’s 74 years old.

Other images in the post include ones of Ferrigno giving a thumbs up, shaking hands with fans, signing autographs for fans, and holding up the iconic green Incredible Hulk logo.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post to say nice things about Ferrigno.

One fan wrote, “The only “Incredible HULK” and always will be! We LOVE “BIG LOU”! Don’t make me angry, you wouldn’t like me when I get angry…”

Another fan commented, “THEE one & only Incredible Hulk 💚.”

Someone else said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 best hulk and hercules!!!”

Finally, another Instagram user noted, “The only one Hulk for me ❤️.”

Ferrigno Seemed to Enjoy Himself at the Event

Lou Ferrigno appeared to enjoy himself at Niagara Falls Comic Con and even took the time to upload a fun video to his own Instagram account.

In the video, while standing at the Muppet station at the event, Ferrigno notes that a certain Kermit the Frog is missing and demands to see him to discuss a serious matter with him.

Kermit then appears and Ferrigno chats to him about the undoubtedly serious matter of being green. Ferrigno humorously bemoans the fact that he had to go through hours of makeup to become green on the set of “The Incredible Hulk,” while Kermit gets to be green all the time. He then suggests Kermit should have some sympathy for him.

Ferrigno ends the fun exchange by telling Kermit he loves him and that he’s his favorite Muppet.

Fans loved the cute interaction and made that clear in the post’s comment section.

One fan commented, “😂😂😂😂 Awesome Lou! It’s not easy being Green!!!!😂”

Another fan said, “Hahaha!! I love this! ❤️”

Someone else wrote, “I love this video of you and Kermit The Frog; it’s not easy being green, is it, Lou?!! 😍🤩🐸”

Finally, one Instagram user noted, “I can’t believe how good shape your still in @reallouferrigno you look extremely healthy.”

It’s great to see Lou Ferrigno looking so well. Hopefully, the beloved star makes more convention appearances in the near future.