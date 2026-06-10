Ryan Reynolds Survived Being Hit by a Drunk Driver & Was Hospitalized for 4 Weeks – Video 

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about a terrifying accident from his teenage years that left him hospitalized for a month.

The “Deadpool” actor shared the story while filming a lighthearted video for GQ alongside his friend and fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

The pair spent the segment attempting to assemble IKEA furniture, leading to plenty of laughs and unexpected revelations.

GQ teased the interview on social media with the caption, “new Ryan Reynolds lore just dropped 👀.”

Reynolds Opened Up About the Scary Accident

During the conversation, Reynolds recalled a decision he made when he was 18 years old that ultimately may have saved his life.

“You know, when I was 18, I left a bar, and I’d had a beer, you know, and I walked back and I looked at my car for a second,” Reynolds said. “I thought you know what, I’m not gonna drive anywhere. Even if it’s four blocks home, absolutely not.”

Instead of getting behind the wheel, Reynolds chose to walk home.

“But instead I turned around, started to cross the street and I was run over by a drunk driver,” he continued. “That was the last time I ‘Why God’ as much as this.”

The actor emphasized how ironic the situation felt at the time.

“I got run over by a drunk driver after making a firmly, positive and wise decision for a young 18-year-old male,” he said.

The accident resulted in serious injuries.

“Spent four weeks in the hospital,” Reynolds revealed.

He went on to describe the severity of the crash.

“Broke every bone in my left side. He hit me so hard, his car was not operational.”

When asked about the incident, Reynolds summed it up simply: “Yeah, very bad.”

Fans React

The revelation surprised many fans, who had never heard the story before.

“That’s wild! It seems like the funniest folks have been through some tough stuff,” one person commented online after watching the clip.

Others expressed relief that the actor recovered from the accident and went on to build a successful career in Hollywood.

Many fans also focused on the humorous nature of the interview itself, which featured Reynolds and McElhenney struggling through the furniture-building challenge.

“This whole interview was too funny,” another viewer wrote.

Reynolds Previously Tackled IKEA Furniture

The IKEA-themed segment also reminded some fans of another memorable Reynolds moment from years ago.

Back in 2015, the actor filmed a comedic video in which he attempted to assemble a baby crib before eventually calling customer service for help.

“Oh, hi there! I’m calling about the Hensvik baby crib,” Reynolds joked during the video. “No, no, no! There’s no problem with it. I think the biggest issue I’m having right now is that the crib didn’t come assembled.”

He continued the bit by pretending to be overwhelmed by the instructions.

“There’s just an enormous amount of hardware that’s come with this unit and I gotta be honest with you I’m having a real hard time putting this thing together.”

While Reynolds is known for his quick wit and self-deprecating humor, his latest revelation offered fans a glimpse into a much more serious chapter of his life.