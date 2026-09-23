Jennifer Lopez, 57, Wows in Sexy Sheer Corset and Gloves in Italy

Jennifer Lopez looked utterly gorgeous in a semi sheer black dress in Italy. The “On The Floor” hitmaker and former “American Idol” judge was in Milan and got dolled up to attend Vogue World 2026. The beautiful gown by Dolce & Gabbana couldn’t have been more perfect for the star, who has sported many of their fashion pieces lately.

JLo’s Look

“Jenny From The Block” opted to wear a stunning, romantic black gown that fell almost to the floor. The dress features layer upon layer of skirts for added body and movement, as well as a slightly scalloped hem. Lace lays over the top of the dresses’ skirt with subtle floral detailing. A number of flowers across the skirt have been crafted into accent pieces using material that causes them to shine like sequins when hit by the light.

I adore the corset-style top on the dress, especially the way that the top part of the bust fans out into flower petals. It hugs JLo’s age-defying figure to perfection and features cheeky sheer fabric that flaunts her cinched-in waist.

Jennifer finished the look off with a pair of semi-sheer gloves that rest above her elbows and elegant black high heeled shoes. She also added a number of statement jewelry pieces including a silver necklace with an ocean blue droplet and large silver stud earrings.

In terms of hair and makeup, Jennifer opted for a softer color palette of pinks which allowed the dress to speak for itself. She left her hair loosely flowing down her back but added a subtle wave which looked so classy. It’s impossible not to adore JLo in this dress – it fits her so well and she’s styled it in a way that strikes the ideal balance between letting the gown shine and adding pops of color.

About The Event

Vogue World 2026 in Milan took place yesterday and was an event designed to honor the amazing craftsmanship of fashion (as well as those behind it)in Italy. Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to donning Italian-made looks, whether it’s a gown by Dolce & Gabbana or something else stunning by Gucci, Etro, or Ferragamo.

Speaking about the event, Vogue Italia’s head of editorial content shared: “This extraordinary event offers a unique opportunity to celebrate with a global audience the timeless story of Made in Italy, a story of genius and craftsmanship. It feels particularly meaningful to do so at this moment in time, in the era of artificial intelligence.”

The fashion celebration took place in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, a famous glass-topped shopping arcade located near the Duomo. Considered to be part of the heart of the city, as well as decked out in breathtaking architectural details, it couldn’t have been a more fitting location for the event to be set in.

Aside from JLo a host of celebrities attended the event. Among those spotted dolled up were Dakota Johnsom, Hunter Scafer, Heidi Klum, Molly Gordon, Jordyn Woods, Taraji P. Henson, Dwyane Wade, Ciara, Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson, Mikey Madison, Meadow Walker, and more.