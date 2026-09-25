Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Why She and Erika Jayne Ended Their Podcast

Teddi Mellencamp is clearing up what happened to her podcast with Erika Jayne, and despite its quiet ending, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the longtime friends.

Mellencamp and Jayne teamed up for “Diamonds in the Rough,” a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-focused offshoot of “Two Ts in a Pod.” But after a year behind the microphones together, fans noticed the pair were no longer releasing new episodes.

Now, Mellencamp has revealed there was a relatively simple explanation: Their contract ended.

And while she admitted she misses doing the show with Jayne, Mellencamp also revealed she isn’t done shaking up her podcast lineup just yet.

Teddi Mellencamp Explains What Happened With Erika Jayne

Mellencamp addressed the future of “Diamonds in the Rough” while discussing the podcast, explaining that she and Jayne had originally signed on for a one-year run.

Once that year was over, so was their commitment to the show.

“Our year was up, and Erika is like, one of the busiest people I know. I am so proud of her. She is absolutely crushing it,” Mellencamp said on Instagram Stories during a Q&A session.

Her comments put a decidedly different spin on the podcast’s ending than fans might have assumed from its disappearance.

Mellencamp and Jayne have maintained a close friendship away from the podcast, and Mellencamp’s explanation made it clear she remains firmly in Jayne’s corner. Rather than hinting at a falling out or creative disagreement, she pointed to the end of their contract and Jayne’s increasingly packed schedule.

“Diamonds in the Rough” gave the two former RHOBH co-stars a chance to dissect the franchise they both knew from the inside. Mellencamp starred on the Bravo series from Seasons 8 through 10 and has made appearances since her departure, while Jayne has remained a full-time cast member.

But Mellencamp isn’t treating the end of their show together as the end of her podcasting plans.

Quite the opposite.

Teddi Mellencamp Teases a New Podcast With a Mystery Co-Host

While answering what happened with Jayne, Mellencamp slipped in another piece of news: She already has something else in the works.

Mellencamp revealed that “another pod” will be dropping soon, although she stopped short of revealing who will be joining her behind the microphone.

For now, she’s keeping that part a surprise.

“I’ll tell who it’s with in the next coming weeks. You’re gonna laugh. You’re gonna love it,” Mellencamp teased.

That leaves a pretty big question hanging over what comes next.

Mellencamp has spent years in the Bravo podcast world, most notably alongside Tamra Judge on “Two Ts in a Pod.” “Diamonds in the Rough” expanded that universe by pairing her with Jayne and putting an even greater focus on RHOBH.

Now, another pairing is apparently on the way.

Mellencamp didn’t offer any more clues about the identity of her next co-host, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer to learn exactly what she has planned. But her comments did settle one question in the meantime.

Her podcast with Jayne didn’t end because their friendship did. Their year together simply came to an end, and Mellencamp already sounds ready for whatever is next.