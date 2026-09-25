‘Survivor 51’ Big D Predicts Patt Could Break Up Powerful Tribe Duo

“Survivor 51” may have already introduced an unexpected player to watch after its first Tribal Council.

“Big Brother 23” runner-up Derek Frazier, better known as Big D, believes Patt could become an important strategic force. He formed this opinion after watching how she navigated the Season 51 premiere.

Frazier and fellow “Big Brother 23” alum Claire Rehfuss recapped the premiere on Heavy Crown Network’s “The Royal Tea.” There, they examined the dynamics that emerged during the season’s first vote.

While much of the attention initially landed on players like Devin and Brady, Frazier came away particularly interested in what Patt could do next.

“I think Patt’s going to end them,” Frazier said while discussing the tribe’s developing power structure.

Big D Thinks Patt Could Disrupt Devin and Brady

The premiere established Devin and Brady as two particularly vocal players within their tribe.

Frazier and Rehfuss noticed both were willing to publicly push their preferred outcome. This happened as the vote shifted away from Jenna and ultimately landed on Aaliyah.

Rehfuss respected their willingness to use their social capital. However, she questioned whether being so visibly involved would benefit either player long term.

“Both of them are clearly the pushers of this vote,” she said, adding that doing so publicly may not be good for either of their games.

That dynamic led Frazier back to Patt.

“I think Patt is going to be the one that’s going to be their downfall,” he said. He then clarified that he did not necessarily mean she would personally eliminate both players.

Instead, Frazier believes Patt could help expose or disrupt the structure forming around them.

Patt already demonstrated that she was willing to share important information when she warned Jenna that her name was circulating as a potential target. As a result, that information gave Jenna an opportunity to fight for her place in the game rather than simply accepting the apparent consensus.

CBS Patt Cannaday, Survivor 51 cast photo.

Patt Helped Give Jenna an Opportunity to Fight

Frazier and Rehfuss were particularly interested in the way Jenna responded once she realized she was in danger.

Earlier in the episode, Jenna’s reserved approach had raised questions among her tribemates. The hosts compared the early-game suspicion surrounding her to the way players can quickly settle on an easy name. This tends to happen when everyone is simply looking for someone other than themselves to target.

Patt changed that equation by telling Jenna she was in trouble.

Once Jenna had that information, she began actively working to redirect the vote. Frazier described it as Jenna finally realizing she needed to “clock in” and play.

The scramble eventually culminated in both Jenna and Aaliyah playing their Shots in the Dark. Afterward, Aaliyah became the season’s first eliminated player.

The result also gave the hosts more information about where the tribe’s influence currently sits.

Rehfuss described the vote as essentially revealing that the group was more willing to follow Brady’s preferred direction than Devin’s. She noted that other players were unwilling to target Brady during the opening vote, making his allies potential alternatives instead.

Frazier believes Devin should take that outcome as a warning and become less vocal moving forward.

Patt, meanwhile, ended the premiere with Frazier’s attention. When reviewing their draft teams at the end of the podcast, he again singled her out. She was one of the players who stood out to him during the first episode.

With “Survivor 51” promising “permanent uncertainty,” Patt’s willingness to quietly pass along information could become especially valuable. This is important as the tribe’s early power structure continues to develop.