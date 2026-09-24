Jennifer Lopez Shows Her Wild Side in Flirty Leopard-Print Outfit

Jennifer Lopez is the gift that keeps on giving, posting yet another gorgeous look from her time in Milan. The former “American Idol” judge has been enjoying her time in Italy at Vogue World 2026. With Milan Fashion Week still unfolding, JLo has spoiled us with yet another incredible outfit, flaunting her endlessly long legs.

JLo Being Stunning (Yet Again!)

During her time in Milan, Jennifer has been sporting an array of gorgeous looks by Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana – and this look follows the trend. In her latest snaps posted to Instagram, JLo is wearing an entirely leopard-print outfit consisting of a jacket and a micro miniskirt that leaves her thighs exposed.

The jacket featured lots of intricate details despite the bold pattern including notches in the lapels, a removable belt, a double breasted set of buttons as well as a storm flap. The belt cinches in the star’s waist, giving her figure a chance to shine despite being covered up by the coat.

She finished the look off with a pair of shiny golden high heeled shoes with a pointed toe, a small black handbag with golden detailing, and a black pair of chic sunglasses.

My favorite photo from the photoshoot on her social media has to be the one where she’s posing on a hound chair with a leopard print fabric that perfectly matches her outfit. JLo lounges on the seat with her legs crossed over each other, nonchalantly casting her gaze off to the side as if she’s somehow unaware that she looks like a supermodel. Above her head hangs a pretty chandelier shining in gold metal. Red berry-like details cascade down from the lighting fixture, adding visual interest as well as an autumnal air to the atmosphere.

Fans went wild for the look, which JLo simply captioned with the photographer’s credit and a single emoji of a leopard.

Reacting in the post’s comments section, one user said: “Looking amazing as always!”

A second shared: “Meow!”

Meanwhile others added “This looks is so you Jen”, “Obviously LEO ENERGY”, “Beyond beautiful”, “Fierce-lo always hits hard”, and “Loving this look, it’s spot on.”

More of JLo in Milan

Jennifer is truly spoiling us all while she’s making the most out of Milan Fashion Week. Earlier this week she wore a stunning black Dolce & Gabbana gown that fell almost to the floor in layers of tulle. It featured a stunning semi sheer corset-style bodice, snatching in JLo’s waist as well as providing a cheeky peekaboo moment.

She finished the look off with an elegant pair of sheer gloves and beautiful pieces of statement jewelry including a chunky diamond necklace with a gem dropping down against her chest.

Jennifer was also spotted stepping out of a limo wearing another lovely outfit before getting dolled up to attend Vogue World 2026’s event. She wore a smart black blazer and matching dark trousers, making for a very power suit-esque moment. However the sexy star gave the look a bit of extra something by leaving the buttons of her tucked in white shirt open, leaving her black lacy, semi-sheer bra peeping through the gap.

I’m already eagerly awaiting JLo’s next fashion week look!

