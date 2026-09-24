‘Big Brother 28’ Melody Morris Says Drew Campbell Relationship ‘Hurt’ Her Game

Melody Morris made it all the way to the Final 5 of “Big Brother 28” alongside her closest ally, Drew Campbell, but she now believes their relationship ultimately did more damage than good to her game.

Following her eviction, Morris reflected on her complicated partnership with Campbell in an interview with Parade’s Mike Bloom. Although the two became extremely close personally, Morris explained that their strategic interests repeatedly diverged throughout the season.

“I think ultimately my relationship with Drew probably hurt my game more than it helped it,” Morris said.

That assessment comes after Morris and Campbell were repeatedly perceived as a pair despite frequently disagreeing over how they wanted to move forward strategically.

Melody Morris Was Willing to Evict Drew Campbell

Morris revealed that her loyalty to Campbell was much more complicated than their close relationship may have suggested.

“Drew and I’s relationship was obviously a lot of up and down,” she said.

Morris said she wanted Campbell out of the house at multiple points and had considered voting against him. His ability to continue winning competitions prevented some of those possibilities from materializing.

She also acknowledged that Campbell frustrated her and said some of his decisions negatively affected her own game. Still, Morris separated those strategic frustrations from their personal friendship, saying she always wanted to remain friends with him.

That uncertainty extended all the way to how Morris envisioned the endgame.

When asked whether she would have taken Campbell to the Final 2, Morris admitted she did not know.

“I would be down to take him to the Final Two with me, but I would also have been down to vote him out,” she said.

Morris explained that she would have evaluated the decision based on how the remainder of the game unfolded rather than entering the endgame committed to sitting beside Campbell.

Paramount Melody Morris enters the BB Time Capsule on “Big Brother” Season 28

Being Viewed as a Pair Put Melody Morris in Danger

Whatever their strategic disagreements, the other houseguests still had reason to connect Morris and Campbell.

The pair ultimately reached the Final 5 together, where Head of Household Rick Devens nominated both of them. Campbell then won the Power of Veto and removed himself, leaving Morris vulnerable beside replacement nominee Taylor Brown. Dee Valladares and Devens ultimately sent Morris to the jury.

Morris pointed to her repeated nominations beside Campbell as evidence that their perceived partnership hurt her.

“I was obviously put up on the block next to him several times, so it definitely hurt more than it helped,” she said.

Still, Morris found some humor in the fact that both managed to survive until the final stretch despite being connected.

“We both made it to top five, and I guess it didn’t hurt me that bad,” she added.

Morris also stands by the aggressive decisions she made without Campbell during her late-game Head of Household reign. She told Parade she does not regret using Yash Patel as the replacement nominee during the double eviction, citing his competition ability and his connections with the Icons among her reasons for targeting him.

Although Morris and Campbell became one of the season’s closest pairs, her post-eviction comments make the distinction clear: personal closeness never guaranteed that they would make the same strategic decisions or even take each other to the end.