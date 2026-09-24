‘Big Brother 28’ Hosts Think Drew’s Melody Goodbye Could Boost His AFP Chances

Drew Campbell may have lost his closest “Big Brother 28” ally, but his emotional goodbye with Melody Morris could help him with viewers.

During RHAP’s recap of the second “Pharaoh’s Curse” eviction episode, Taran Armstrong, Kirsten MacInnis and Sasha Joseph discussed Campbell and Morris’ separation after Morris became the latest houseguest evicted.

Campbell won the Power of Veto after being nominated, saving himself and leaving Morris vulnerable. Her eventual eviction ended one of the season’s central relationships.

Armstrong predicted the emotional scenes surrounding their separation could spread widely on social media and potentially strengthen Campbell’s chances of becoming America’s Favorite Player.

Drew Campbell and Melody Morris Share Emotional Goodbye

Morris struggled to find a path forward once Campbell won the Veto.

The RHAP panel discussed her limited campaigning and whether Dee Valladares missed an opportunity by not more seriously considering keeping Morris as someone she might have been able to defeat at the end.

Instead, Morris left the house, separating her from Campbell just before the finale.

Their goodbye became one of the episode’s biggest emotional moments.

Campbell and Morris shared an extended hug before her departure, and the episode also featured an emotional phone call between them.

Armstrong predicted those moments would become popular across platforms like TikTok.

The sequence also prompted a larger conversation among the panel about Campbell’s portrayal on the edited show and whether the showmance storyline could influence the audience’s perception of him.

RHAP Panel Debates Drew Campbell’s Edit

Joseph questioned what she viewed as a particularly favorable edit for Campbell.

She contrasted the emotional focus on his relationship with Morris against some of his more negative interactions with other houseguests, including Taylor Brown.

That distinction matters as viewers prepare to vote for America’s Favorite Player.

The panel questioned whether casual viewers could weigh Campbell’s emotional storyline and competition success more heavily than moments from the season that presented him less favorably.

Armstrong suggested the Morris storyline could give Campbell momentum in the fan vote, particularly if clips from their goodbye continue circulating online.

However, the panel did not present Campbell winning the award as a certainty. Instead, the discussion highlighted how the television edit can shape which parts of a houseguest’s game reach the largest portion of the audience.

Drew Moves Into the ‘Big Brother 28’ Endgame

Campbell’s Veto victory did more than create an emotional television moment.

It also helped propel him deeper into the game.

The panel criticized the Egyptian-themed Veto competition itself, with Armstrong arguing that Campbell’s height and strength provided him with a significant advantage. MacInnis also highlighted Valladares’ second-place performance in the competition despite the physical differences between the players.

Paramount Rick Devens and Dee Valladares for “Big Brother” Season 28

Campbell has since continued building his competition résumé as the season approaches its conclusion.

With Morris gone, however, his decisions no longer revolve around protecting his showmance partner.

The RHAP panel discussed whether Campbell would be willing to cut Rick Devens as the endgame narrows and players weigh competition ability against jury relationships.

Whatever happens strategically, Campbell and Morris’ goodbye gave him one of his most emotional episodes of the season.

Now, the panel believes that moment could have an impact outside the house as viewers decide which BB28 player deserves their AFP vote.