‘Glee’ Revival Takes Major Step Forward as Ryan Murphy Finishes Script

A potential “Glee” revival has seemingly taken a major step forward, with Ryan Murphy confirming he has completed a script. The television producer, best known for his recent work on the likes of “American Horror Story” and the “Monster” series on Netflix, was one of the co-creators of the original musical show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Murphy revealed that he and fellow creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have been working on a possible return for the series. He also explained that members of the original cast are also showing interest in reprising their roles. This suggests the show could be a continuation of the story rather than a full reboot.

Murphy’s comments represent a significant development from his earlier discussions about potentially revisiting “Glee.” Rumors have circulated for some time that he was attempting to bring back the musical drama series.

Ryan Murphy Has Written a ‘Glee’ Revival Script

“Glee” originally ran on Fox between 2009 and 2015 for six seasons. It attracted a huge weekly audience and won critical acclaim. Now more than 10 years after it ended, Murphy and his colleagues are working on bringing it back to television screens.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about progress on the “Glee” revival, he answered that he had completed a script. He said, “Well, funny you ask, cause I just finished the script an hour ago.”

“So, we have a script,” he added. “Brad [Falchuk], Ian [Brennan] and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something.”

Murphy also detailed how he has been in contact with the actors who played the main cast of characters from the show. From his conversations with them, it appears that many are interested in reprising their roles. “I’ve been in touch with around 10 of the original cast members. It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea.”

However, the news does not necessarily mean that “Glee” will make a comeback. Murphy made it clear that it has not been greenlit and he doesn’t know what the future holds. “Nobody’s read it, so I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said. “I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, cause we were very close when we were making it.”

Ryan Murphy Previously Teased A ‘Glee’ Reboot

Since “Glee” first aired, Murphy has established himself as both a prolific and successful television producer. He has had a string of hits, ranging from “American Horror Story,” “Feud,” “The Shards.” “The Watcher,” and the Netflix true-crime series “Monsters.” Yet, earlier this summer, Murphy announced that he was interested in a possible return for “Glee.”

Before the premiere for “The Shards,” Murphy was questioned about his memories of working on “Glee.” He responded, “Well, I loved them all. I had a great time making that show.”

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show,” he mused.

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people,” he added.