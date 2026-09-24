Netflix Is Losing Major Fan Favorites in October, Including a ’90s Classic and Blockbuster Franchise

Netflix is making some major changes to its lineup this October. Several popular movies and TV shows are set to leave the streaming service, including a beloved ’90s classic and blockbuster franchise.

Next month, fans will no longer be able to watch “Dawson’s Creek” on Netflix, as all six seasons are set to leave the streamer. Similarly, all seven seasons of “Nurse Jackie” will exit the platform.

The five “Hunger Games” movies are also among the titles leaving, including the prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

Here are the other movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October.

What’s Leaving Netflix in October

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October 1, 2026

A Dog’s Purpose

A League of Their Own

Aloha

Angel Eyes

Apollo 13

Baby Mama

Beginners

The Beguiled

The Boss Baby

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cinderella Man

Clueless

Fargo

The Fifth Element

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call

Gone Girl

Halo: Seasons 1-2

High Fidelity

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Identity Thief

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Krampus

The Lazarus Project

Nomadland

Out of Africa

Parenthood

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

Queen & Slim

Savages

The Shack

U-571

The Vow

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

October 2, 2026

MeatEater: Multiple Seasons

The Wandering Earth

The Wretched

October 3, 2026

Brother

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Sing

Upcoming Summer

October 4, 2026

Ágora

Kuro Mukuro: Seasons 1-2

Remember You

Sanitation Day

October 5, 2026

Falling

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52

October 6, 2026

India Sweets and Spices

Miraculous Brothers

October 7, 2026

To Die For

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

October 8, 2026

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First Reformed

LOL Surprise: The Movie

Poldark: Seasons 1-5

Scream

The Spokeswoman

To Die For

October 9, 2026

After

Deadstream

Host

IF

Prevenge

What Happens Later

October 11, 2026

A Quiet Place Part II

Shameless: Seasons 1-11

October 14, 2026

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The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

October 15, 2026

Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special

Death Note

The Smurfs 2

October 16, 2026

Detroiters: Seasons 1-2

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

October 19, 2026

In for a Murder

October 24, 2026

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TLC Forever

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

October 28, 2026

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

October 29, 2026

Deadwind: Seasons 1-3

‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Hunger Games’ Exit Netflix Next Month

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In the U.S., all four original “Hunger Games” movies were added to Netflix on March 31, 2023, while the complete five-film collection arrived on the streamer on July 14, 2026.

“The Hunger Games” premiered in March 2012, followed by “Catching Fire” in November 2013. “Mockingjay” Part 1 and 2 were released in November 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Meanwhile, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” was released in November 2023. “Sunrise on the Reaping” is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2026.

As for “Dawson’s Creek,” the teen drama arrived on Netflix in the U.S. in November 2020. The series left the streamer in May 2022 before returning in October 2025.