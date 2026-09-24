Netflix Is Losing Major Fan Favorites in October, Including a ’90s Classic and Blockbuster Franchise

Netflix is making some major changes to its lineup this October. Several popular movies and TV shows are set to leave the streaming service, including a beloved ’90s classic and blockbuster franchise.
Next month, fans will no longer be able to watch “Dawson’s Creek” on Netflix, as all six seasons are set to leave the streamer. Similarly, all seven seasons of “Nurse Jackie” will exit the platform.
The five “Hunger Games” movies are also among the titles leaving, including the prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”
Here are the other movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October.
What’s Leaving Netflix in October
October 1, 2026
- A Dog’s Purpose
- A League of Their Own
- Aloha
- Angel Eyes
- Apollo 13
- Baby Mama
- Beginners
- The Beguiled
- The Boss Baby
- Blue Is the Warmest Color
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cinderella Man
- Clueless
- Fargo
- The Fifth Element
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Answer the Call
- Gone Girl
- Halo: Seasons 1-2
- High Fidelity
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
- Identity Thief
- Inside Man: Most Wanted
- Krampus
- The Lazarus Project
- Nomadland
- Out of Africa
- Parenthood
- The Parkers: Seasons 1-5
- Queen & Slim
- Savages
- The Shack
- U-571
- The Vow
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
October 2, 2026
- MeatEater: Multiple Seasons
- The Wandering Earth
- The Wretched
October 3, 2026
- Brother
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Sing
- Upcoming Summer
October 4, 2026
- Ágora
- Kuro Mukuro: Seasons 1-2
- Remember You
- Sanitation Day
October 5, 2026
- Falling
- The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52
October 6, 2026
- India Sweets and Spices
- Miraculous Brothers
October 7, 2026
- To Die For
- Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
October 8, 2026
- First Reformed
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- Poldark: Seasons 1-5
- Scream
- The Spokeswoman
- To Die For
October 9, 2026
- After
- Deadstream
- Host
- IF
- Prevenge
- What Happens Later
October 11, 2026
- A Quiet Place Part II
- Shameless: Seasons 1-11
October 14, 2026
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
October 15, 2026
- Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Special
- Death Note
- The Smurfs 2
October 16, 2026
- Detroiters: Seasons 1-2
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
October 19, 2026
- In for a Murder
October 24, 2026
- TLC Forever
- Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
October 28, 2026
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
October 29, 2026
- Deadwind: Seasons 1-3
‘Dawson’s Creek,’ ‘Hunger Games’ Exit Netflix Next Month
In the U.S., all four original “Hunger Games” movies were added to Netflix on March 31, 2023, while the complete five-film collection arrived on the streamer on July 14, 2026.
“The Hunger Games” premiered in March 2012, followed by “Catching Fire” in November 2013. “Mockingjay” Part 1 and 2 were released in November 2014 and 2015, respectively.
Meanwhile, “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” was released in November 2023. “Sunrise on the Reaping” is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2026.
As for “Dawson’s Creek,” the teen drama arrived on Netflix in the U.S. in November 2020. The series left the streamer in May 2022 before returning in October 2025.