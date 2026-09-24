Tom Cruise’s First Wife Mimi Rogers, 70, Makes Rare Public Appearance: SEE Her Now

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife Mimi Rogers made a rare public appearance at the premiere of the horror film “What Happened to Doris?” during Fantastic Fest 2026 in Texas, Hello! Magazine reports.

Mimi Rogers Looks Happy & Casual on the Red Carpet

The event took place on September 20, and Rogers looked casual and naturally beautiful in denim jeans, a matching denim overshirt with a crew-neck T-shirt. She wore her hair loose and kept her makeup minimal, accentuating her features while still creating a natural finish. On the red carpet, Rogers smiled widely for the cameras and posed alongside Heather Graham, who also stars in the horror film.

This is a rare red carpet appearance for Rogers, and it comes around the same time that her ex-husband is having his own red carpet moment for the “Digger” premiere. Cruise and Rogers got married in 1987. But in December 1989, Cruise filed for divorce.

Tom Cruise & Mimi Rogers’ Relationship

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Rogers is six years older than Cruise, and their marriage drew a lot of attention from fans. “Certain teenage girls wore black armbands to school after we got married,” she said in a 1987 interview with Sun Sentinel. “When we’re at the racetrack, and 10 million teenage girls are waiting around the trailer for Tom to come out, when I walk out I hear all these little whispers: ‘There’s his wife!’ ‘Is that his wife?’ And that’s fine. They probably don’t have a great awareness of me as an actress.”

In the same interview, Rogers revealed how she and Cruise first met through mutual friends at a dinner party. “I wasn’t seeing anybody, he wasn’t seeing anybody, and they thought, ‘These people should be going out with somebody. Let’s see if they want to go out with each other.’ And we said, ‘Aw, what the heck. OK,’” she recalled. “You know how some people just come together, and that’s it? That’s how it was for us. I just sorta was serious.”

They were together for a year before they decided to get married. She described the ceremony as “very small, very private and completely normal.”

The Pressure of Being Tom Cruise’s Wife

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At the time of the interview, the couple was trying to live their lives away from the spotlight, but Rogers admitted that the intense interest in her relationship with Cruise and his rising star had an impact on her.

She expressed her concern at potential interest in her for roles, with executives wanting Cruise to play the leading man. Of this, she said, “I was armed and ready to rip out the throat of anyone who tried to do that. Even the thought of having to deal with it is humiliating. But I haven’t, luckily, had to deal with that. And I’m kind of fierce about it. This is my career, it’s separate, and I do my things. You accept me as me, or you don’t deal with me. At all.” She echoed these thoughts years later in a 1995 interview with People.

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“You cease to be an individual,” she told People of the interest in her. “No matter what the article is, it’s ‘Tom Cruise’s wife …’” Rogers also claimed she looked forward to when she didn’t “have to talk about that … name anymore.”