Netflix’s ‘A Different World’: Who Is Shaquille Johnson’s Mom?

The year was 1993. That’s when the six-season run of A Different World ended on NBC. Well, fast forward to September 24, 2026, and most of the gang has returned in a supporting capacity to help a new crop of students at Hillman College in the Netflix sequel.

In the revitalized series, a group of new undergrads is anchored by Dwayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitley’s (Jasmine Guy) youngest daughter, Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon). While she is a reluctant Hillmanite, she eventually finds her community in the other freshmen joining her on this journey into adulthood. And one of these people in her chosen family is Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), son of legacy character Ron Johnson (Darryl M. Bell).

Zooming in on Shaquille, prior to the series premiering, social media believed they knew for sure who his parents were. Many longtime fans of the original show thought Shaquille was the son of Ron and Freddie Brooks (Cree Summer). However, it’s made very clear in Episode 1 that Freddie is not the mother.

Who Is Shaquille Johnson’s Mother?

Netflix Cornell Young IV as Shaquille in Episode 109 of A Different World. Photo Credit: Netflix

To answer this question, you should actually go back to the foundational version of A Different World. Specifically, take a look at Season 4 Episode 15, “Love, Hillman-Style.” In it, Ron finds himself in a dilemma of his own making when he schedules three Valentine’s Day dates. One of the dates is Jaclyn, portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry. Sadly for Ron, by the end of the episode, all three women learn about one another and dump him.

Jumping back into the Netflix sequel, it’s mentioned that Jaclyn wound up giving Ron a shot after years went by, and the two became an item. They eventually then conceived Shaquille, but she would at some point die before Shaquille started his journey at Hillman. Although it’s brief, Shaquille actually looks at a picture of Jaclyn and Ron together.

Is Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Worth the Watch?

Short and to the point, yes. For those loyal fans of the original A Different World, the sequel does a wonderful job of honoring the legacy and spirit of its predecessor. It shows a group of young, barely legal individuals supporting one another as they go through the HBCU experience. Additionally, like the original, the new series doesn’t shy away from relevant social and political issues that currently impact real life.

Now, one major difference in the Netflix iteration lies in the fact that it’s a dramedy. As such, there aren’t as many laughs. However, the drama is captivating enough that I personally didn’t mind. It actually makes the series feel fresh and not like a cheap imitation.

And the best part of the sequel is all the nostalgia. Avid watchers of the first A Different World will have fun learning what happened to iconic characters they’ve known for years. While some of their life updates are shocking, they’re all entertaining. Although I won’t spoil it here, there’s a scene between Dwayne and a certain blast from the past that’s the highlight of the season.

But hey, don’t take my word for it. Be sure you watch the A Different World sequel, along with the original, on Netflix right now.