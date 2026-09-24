Dan Aykroyd Wishes Bill Murray Happy Birthday & Shares Hilarious ‘Ghostbusters’ Story

The wonderful Bill Murray turned 76 on Monday, September 21. A little belatedly, his equally iconic “Ghostbusters” co-star Dan Aykroyd posted a heartfelt birthday wish for him — and the Canadian star shared a brilliant story from their days filming the legendary 1984 comedy horror flick together.

Aykroyd, 74, and Murray have actually appeared in no less than eight movies together over the years. In addition to the aforementioned “Ghostbusters,” those movies are 1979’s “Mr. Mike’s Mondo Video,” 1984’s unreleased “Nothing Lasts Forever,” 1988’s “She’s Having a Baby,” 1989’s “Ghostbusters II,” 2016’s “Ghostbusters” (the all-female reboot), 2021’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and 2024’s “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

Of course, they also appeared together many times on the NBC sketch comedy show “Saturday Night Live.”

In addition that that, they’re also friends away from work, so Aykroyd will undoubtedly have many stories about Murray. The one he chose to tell is his post for Murray’s 76th birthday is an absolute gem.

Dan Aykroyd & Bill Murray ‘Appropriated’ Two Police Motorcyles

Dan Aykroyd took to his Instagram account to share his happy birthday post for Bill Murray, and his funny story, with his 213,000 followers.

His post includes a carousel of two photographs of himself and Murray together in the 1980s — one on the set of “Ghostbusters” — and the caption features his funny story.

Aykroyd’s caption on his post flatteringly begins, “Happy belated Birthday to the Murricane. The greatest comedy leading man of our time.”

He then tells the story from shooting the iconic movie, saying, “So many adventures over the years. One night shooting GB2, we appropriated two fully equipped police motorcycles from the movie’s motor pool and spent an hour chasing each other around a closed Central Park with full lights and sirens. No consequences. After all, we were Ghostbusters.”

That sounds so typical of the mischievous nature of Aykroyd and Murray. We can totally picture them messing around on those police motorcycles.

Aykroyd’s fans and followers loved his post and story and rushed to the comments section to have their say on it.

Aykroyd’s Fans Love the Memories & His ‘Great Photos’

Getty Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray.

The comments section of Dan Aykroyd’s post is awash will messages from his fans and followers. They love the photographs and the story he shared.

One of Aykroyd’s followers commented, “The 2 coolest cats of the film industry.”

Another follower wrote, “Some great throwback photos, thanks for sharing.”

“Great photos ⚜️ fabulous memories 💫🧿🕊️,” said somebody else.

One Instagram user posted, “One of the great comedy dynamics of all time! So glad to see you posting so much lately. It’s wonderful to hear all of your stories! 💚”

Someone else had their own birthday message for Murray, writing, “Happy birthday to Bill. ! Best team of. Ghostbusters 🎼🧁🧁🎉👻👻😎😎🎬.”

Last but not least, another individual proclaimed, “I’m really enjoying all your posts lately. I love me some Aykroyd nostalgia.”

It sure is great to see that Aykroyd and Murray are still friends. We loved the throwback photos and the story the former shared.

This year, Aykroyd appeared in the documentary “I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not” and hosted his shows “The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd” and “The UnBelievable: Encounters with Dan Aykroyd.” He is said to be writing a television show based on his 1980 musical action comedy movie “The Blues Brothers.”

Murray, meanwhile, appeared in Andy Garcia’s crime drama film “Diamond.” He has four major acting roles in the pipeline. They are the mystery comedy-drama movie “The Springs,” the mystery thriller movie “The Ploughmen,” the crime drama movie “Quiet Land,” and the rom-com “Epiphany.”

We wish both stars all the very best with everything they go on to do.

Both Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray’s filmography info were courtesy of IMDb.