Melissa Joan Hart Wishes ‘Legend’ Bill Murray a Happy Birthday With Adorable Photo

Actress, director, and producer Melissa Joan Hart has wished “Ghostbusters” and “Groundhog Day” star Bill Murray a happy 76th Birthday.

Murray turned 76 on Monday, September 21. Hart, 50, posted a sweet photograph of the pair together on her Instagram account and shared her birthday message to him with her 2.1 million followers.

Hart’s photograph shows her and Murray sitting together in a green chair. Murray is hugging Hart tightly and kissing her on the side of her head, while she smiles heartily.

The “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star — who’s now known for her roles in Lifetime movies and Hallmark’s 2016 Christmas film “Broadcasting Christmas,” as well as for appearing on shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer” — captioned her post, “Happy Birthday to the one and only #BillMurray — Hollywood legend, golf icon, and living proof that you can be ridiculously cool without ever trying. 🎬⛳️🍻”

Sonny and Cher’s iconic 1965 folk pop-rock song “I Got You Babe” plays over the post.

A logo in the bottom right corner of the snap tells us the photograph was taken at the annual Murray Bros. Caddyshack Invitational charity golf tournament — something we can confirm courtesy of an earlier Instagram post by Hart.

Melissa Joan Hart Posted About Bill Murray’s Golf Tournament in April

Back in April, Melissa Joan Hart shared her experience from the 2026 Murray Bros. Caddyshack Invitational in another Instagram post.

This one included a carousel of six photographs and two videos. They include a couple of snaps of Hart and Murray taken in the same green chair as Hart’s recent post.

Everyone appears to be having a great time in the images and footage. Hart and Murray certainly appear to be great friends, despite never having crossed paths professionally (but wouldn’t a crossover between “Ghostbusters” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” be awesome?!).

As well as the green chair photos, there’s another of Hart and Murray posing together. The pair are enjoying an evening out in what appears to be a lively bar.

Hart has previously revealed that she once told Murray a secret at one of his charity golf events.

Murray Was the First Person Hart Told She Was Pregnant

In a 2023 episode of the “Name Drop” podcast with *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and MTV’s Brian McFayden, Melissa Joan Hart revealed that Bill Murray was the first person she told that she was pregnant with one of her three children.

Hart explained that she was dancing with Murray at his golf charity event when she was forced to step away to take an important phone call. The call was informing her that one of her television pilots had not been picked up.

Returning to the dancefloor in tears, she told a confused Murray that not only did her show get dropped, but she was also expecting a baby, which made losing out on a new job all the more concerning.

Of course, everything has turned out fine for Hart. We’re also sure Murray provided her with the necessary support in that upsetting moment.

We’d like to wish Bill Murray a happy (albeit now slightly belated) 76th birthday. We hope he had a most enjoyable day spending time with his nearest and dearest.

Both Melissa Joan Hart and Bill Murray’s filmography info were courtesy of IMDb.