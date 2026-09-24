Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Bra in The Streets of Milan

Jennifer Lopez is embracing the peekaboo bra trend that celebrities seem to be loving this fall in the fashion world. The former “American Idol” judge looked utterly incredible in the cheeky outfit while enjoying a beautiful evening in the streets of Milan.

JLo’s Outfit

Jennifer was spotted stepping out of a limo wearing the lovely outfit before getting dolled up to attend Vogue World 2026’s event. She wore a smart black blazer and matching dark trousers, making for a very power suit-esque moment. However the sexy star gave the look a bit of extra something by leaving the buttons of her tucked in white shirt open, leaving her black lacy, semi-sheer bra peeping through the gap.

The singer and actress paired the outfit with a smart black handbag with a hold colored handle and buckle – Dolce & Gabbana’s My Sicily East-West Top-Handle Bag – as well as silver stud earrings and a chunky silver watch.

JLo’s hair looked gorgeous with the outfit, straightened and flowing down her shoulders. I love how her face framing pieces are the perfect length to add movement when she walks, as well as to accentuate her make up. She kept her make up relatively simple for the evening, opting for a pinkish nude lip, blush and a subtle smokey eye.

Fans seeing photos of the outfit online gushed about it endlessly, adoring the look. One user said: “Such a princess! Can’t wait for her fashion week looks!”

A second shared: “Super GORGEOUS!”

Meanwhile others added “I love this outfit!”, “Wow! Getting more elegant one day at a time!”, “Omg she is so perfect”, and “Top level!”

Jennifer Taking Over at Vogue World Milan

Honestly whenever news drops that JLo is at another fashion event my eyes are eagerly awaiting outfit updates because she never fails to serve such sensational looks. One of my latest favorites of hers has to be the Dolce & Gabbana gown she wore in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, a famous glass-topped shopping arcade located near the Duomo.

She wore such a stunning, romantic black gown that fell almost to the floor. The dress featured layer upon layer of skirts for added body and movement, as well as a slightly scalloped hem. Lace laid over the top of the dresses’ skirt with subtle floral detailing. A number of flowers across the skirt were crafted into accent pieces using material that causes them to shine like sequins when hit by the light.

The corset-style top of the dress was definitely one of the best parts of the ensemble, hugging JLo’s age-defying figure to perfection and providing more of that cheeky peekaboo trend that’s circulating about the celeb sphere lately.

Jennifer finished the look off with a pair of semi-sheer gloves that rested above her elbows and elegant black high heeled shoes. She also added a number of statement jewelry pieces including a silver necklace with an ocean blue droplet and large silver stud earrings.

Here’s to another amazing outfit on JLo, and hopefully many more yet to come!



