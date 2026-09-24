Dolly Parton’s Little Sister Stella Issues Heartfelt Statement to Mark One Month Since Her Passing

Stella Parton has taken to social media to share a sweet tribute to her late sister Dolly Parton who passed away a month ago tomorrow. The iconic actress and “Jolene” singer passed following a brief battle with cancer, and the news shattered hearts across the world.

Stella’s Statement

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Stella took to social media this morning to share a statement ahead of Dolly’s one month since passing anniversary tomorrow. The devastated sister is of course in pieces, however she took a moment to talk about how blessed she still feels to have another beautiful day on this Earth and noted how she feels Dolly’s presence “as much as always”.

The full statement reads: “Good morning, look at this beautiful day we are blessed to receive!

“Tomorrow will be one month since my big sister Dolly left us on this side of what is called reality!

“I feel her presence now as much as always. Her light will never go out because the seeds of goodness she planted in all our lives will keep growing!

“Thank you to all of you who recognized her efforts and genuine intentions. It has been a comfort to experience such an outpouring of love on her behalf as we grieve her passing.

“We are also grieving the loss of our brother Denver who passed less than a month before her. All families have the same struggles since we are all living in this world having a human experience!

“We are still intact and moving forward because our children and grandchildren look to us for strength and guidance during this difficult time of loss and confusion for them as well.

“Regardless of what you may have seen on different news outlets, we are all doing what you would be doing under the same circumstances. We are living our lives one day at a time and being grateful for every blessing.

“Tomorrow there will be a celebration in my sister’s honor and I thank you again for your support of her and your kind thoughts. God bless all of you and have a wonderful day!”

Fan Reaction

Fans adored the tribute and gushed all about Dolly in the comment’s section of Stella’s tribute post. One user said: “She definitely is a bright light in a dim world. Our world wouldn’t be as good if Dolly hadn’t been in it. She was always a joy to watch and just gave you the feel goods. She was the most generous, genuine person in this world, especially when she could have been snooty with her celebrity. But she never lost sight of where she came from and didn’t become “hollywood” , Dollywood is better!”

A second shared: “We are all grieving Dolly, but I know your grief is so much greater.”

A third added: “We loved her so…because she showed us how to love again and rejoice. Such beauty in the world only comes now and again. But is always here. Always. On the Wings of the Butterflies. ~ Much love to all ~.”