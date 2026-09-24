Taylor Swift Drops 13-Second ‘Patient Zero’ Music Video Featuring A-Listers – Watch Here

Taylor Swift is keeping her streak of surprises rolling – and this one is even bigger and better.

Just after dropping a big surprise bomb for swifties about new single Patient Zero on Tuesday, September 22, and soon after revealing in an Instagram post on Wednesday that an expanded edition of The Life of a Showgirl awaits, there is now a new 13-seconds sneak peek clip of the upcoming music video for her single “Patient Zero.”

Alongside Swift, the video also stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

Fans were already on high alert when CBS Morning uploaded a cryptic graphic message reading, “tune in t0m0rr0w.” This morning, CBS Morning just delivered what they wanted – the first look at the video.

Check it out:





The 13 second clip is short, dark and romantic. We see Taylor washing her hands, then the camera cuts to two bodies plunging into water, followed by a black rose in an icy setting, and two woman—appearing to be Swift and Dakota – standing at the gravesite. Finally, there are more shots of Taylor, Colin and Dakota. It’s definitely hard to decipher and a whole lot to take in.

When Does The Album Drops?

Shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, who worked on projects like The Revenant, Birdman and Gravity, the full music video will air this Sunday, Sept. 27 at the MTV Video Music Awards, with the single dropping on Friday.

The expanded edition, called The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, will include four new songs one of which is named Patient Zero. The remaining there are: Pink Clouding, Babylon and Cleveland!

These songs weren’t originally planned for the album and were instead born out of pure gratitude. In an Instagram post, Swift explained that after The Life of a Showgirl had a record-breaking first week, she reflected on that success while on a trip to Sweden. There, she and her collaborators, Max Martin and Shellback, ended up writing more songs — and these tracks were part of that.

“I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made,” Swift concluded in her post.

What Do Fans Think of the New Clip?

Getty (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Fans, of course, are beyond thrilled, and have been chiming in with their reactions.

“Oh the budget seems to be bigger than Ophelia’s,” said one user on X.

“Are we getting broadway vibes? Hadestown? Wait for Me?” said another user.

One user compared it to movies and couldn’t wait for the single to drop: “It looks like a movie trailer! I can’t wait to see it!”

“WAIT SO IS THIS INSTRUMENTAL GONNA BE FROM PATIENT 0”

As the wait continues, fans are unpacking the themes of the other songs. Swifties think Cleveland! could revolve around Travis Kelce, who grew up in the Cleveland Heights area of Ohio, and more broadly about finding a settled relationship while dealing with the pressures of public life.

With the full video dropping Sunday and the album arriving Friday, Swift’s biggest week yet is only getting started.