‘Harry Potter’ Star Emma Watson’s Most Breathtaking Red Carpet Looks Over the Years — Photos

The beautiful English actress Emma Watson shot to overnight stardom in the early 2000s after landing her first professional acting role as Hermione Granger in the “Harry Potter” movie series.

Now 36, Watson has gone on to appear in the likes of 2011’s “My Week with Marilyn,” 2012’s “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” 2014’s “Noah,” 2017’s “Beauty and the Beast,” and 2019’s “Little Women.”

In recent times, she has stepped away from acting and rarely appears in public. However, over the years, she has appeared on many a red carpet at premieres, awards ceremonies, and other significant events. Let’s take a look at her most breathtaking looks from those occasions.

Recycled Plastic Bottles

Getty Emma Watson at the 2016 Met Gala.

At the 2016 Met Gala in New York City, where the theme was “Manus x Machina,” Watson wore a stunning custom Calvin Klein ensemble (in collaboration with Eco-Age) made almost entirely from recycled plastic bottles. It comprised an off-the-shoulder black-and-white top with a bustier, wide-leg pants, and a long detachable train.

Coral Gown

Getty Emma Watson at the 71st Golden Globe Awards.

For the 71st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2014, Watson opted for a Christian Dior outfit with a twist. It was a vibrant coral short-sleeved gown that appeared classic from the front (with a high slit), but revealed a fully backless design worn over cropped black trousers. She completed the look with purple Roger Vivier pumps.

Gothic Elegance

Getty Emma Watson at the “Little Women” world premiere in 2019.

Watson went with a look of sheer gothic elegance for the “Little Women” world premiere in New York City in 2019. She wore a sleeveless black Balenciaga high-low gown with ruffled lace bodice and thigh-high slit. She accessorized with velvet thigh-high boots and a shell clutch.

Egyptian-Inspired Flair

Getty Emma Watson at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Egyptian-inspired flair was the fabulous look for Watson at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Part in Beverly Hills. She donned a sleeveless black vintage Ralph Lauren velvet column gown with a high neckline and layered gold chain collar detailing. Her hair was Cleopatra-esque to complete the look.

Elegant & Polished

Getty Emma Watson at the 2010 Met Gala.

The theme at New York City’s 2010 Met Gala was “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.” For the occasion, Watson wore an elegant and polished custom Burberry one-shoulder gown with asymmetric ruffled detailing and a high front slit.

Fresh & Clean

Getty Emma Watson at the U.K. premiere of “Noah” in 2014.

Watson’s look at the United Kingdom premiere of “Noah” in London in 2014 was particularly fresh and clean. She opted to wear a minimalist white Ralph Lauren silk-cady halter gown, with a pleated silk-georgette panel at the hip, and a dramatic thigh-high slit that emerged when she walked.

Black Beauty

Getty Emma Watson at a New York screening of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017.

At a New York City screening of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2017, Watson undoubtedly embodied the first word in the movie’s title. She wore a black Givenchy Haute Couture cut-out gown that was sleek, modern, and sculptural.

Edgy Cut-Outs

Getty Emma Watson at the 2013 Met Gala.

The theme at the 2013 Met Gala in New York City was “Punk: Chaos to Couture.” Watson nailed it in an edgy Prabal Gurung symmetrical black gown with strategic cut-outs.

Gown & Flares

Getty Emma Watson at the Earthshot Prize ceremony in 2021.

At the inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony in London in 2021, Watson upcycled a beautiful white tulle gown created by gender-fluid designer Harris Reed. She wore it over a pair of classic black flared trousers.

Poppy Print

Getty Emma Watson at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2016.

For the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in 2016 in Washington, D.C., Watson wore a white strapless Osman gown. It was printed with crimson poppies and finished with a whimsical white ruffle trim across the bust, layered over navy cigarette trousers. Navy heels completed the fabulous look.

Watson hasn’t acted since she appeared in the 2022 short film “Prada Paradoxe.” Before that, her last role was in the aforementioned “Little Women” in 2019.

It’s uncertain if she’ll ever return to the screen, but we’d certainly like to see it happen — not least because it would mean more red carpet appearances.

We wish her well in whatever she chooses to do.

Emma Watson’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.