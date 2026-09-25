Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo’s Ultra-Chic LA Mansion That Just Predicted the Biggest New Home Trend

Forget everything you know about celebrity real estate. When Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and supermodel Behati Prinsloo opened the doors to their Pacific Palisades compound, they effectively killed the era of the cold, cavernous “McMansion.” In an industry obsessed with towering marble entryways and untouchable showrooms, the power couple chose a radical path. Instead, they picked cozy, low-slung family living.

In doing so, they accurately forecast the absolute biggest shift in modern interior design: the global rise of “soulful minimalism.”

From Hollywood Heritage to Organic Sanctuary

The sprawling ranch-style property, originally designed by cliff-side maestro Cliff May in the late 1930s, boasts a rich Hollywood pedigree with previous owners including Gregory Peck, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner. But when Levine and Prinsloo acquired the estate, they stripped it down to its bones. Working alongside the acclaimed LA interiors firm Clements Design, the couple eschewed traditional celebrity “bling.” Instead, they built a sanctuary focused entirely on warmth, texture, and understatement.

“We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are,” Levine shared with Architectural Digest in 2021. Even without the flashy, status-driven architecture of old Hollywood, Levine and Prinsloo’s home clearly gives modern luxury through character and history. It doesn’t rely on sheer square footage. Instead, they create luxury through a different approach.

Why “Low-Slung Living” is Taking Over Interior Design

The truest forecast of the new home trend lies in the property’s unique layout and furniture choices. These choices deviate sharply from formal staging. Throughout the home, the aesthetic is intentionally set incredibly low to the ground. From ultra-low coffee tables to deep, plush custom seating, the living spaces are engineered for intimacy, relaxation, and child-friendly practicality. As the parents of three young kids, the duo created a space where family members can freely roam without the stress of sharp edges or stiff, museum-like furniture. Therefore, this “low-slung living” trend seamlessly bridges the gap between sophisticated midcentury style and everyday utility. Additionally, it fosters an instantly grounded, grounded energy that immediately puts guests at ease the moment they walk through the door.

Inside the Details: Linen, Light Woods, and Child-Friendly Elegance

To achieve this viral home aesthetic—which is currently dominating design mood boards across the globe—the couple leaned into an earthy, sensory palette. Instead of cold leather or sharp surfaces, the rooms are wrapped in soothing linens, and natural light wood floors. The property also features a spectacular wet room in the primary bath clad in Calacatta marble. Additionally, it has a black-walled home theater with a deep-seated sectional, and an outdoor sunken conversation pit surrounded by tranquil olive trees. While the couple has since shifted their real estate portfolio, their LA ranch remains the definitive blueprint for the next generation of understated, deeply personal luxury. It is an inspiring vision of a home that prioritizes human connection and visual peace over superficial flash.

As designers report a surge in requests for low-profile furniture and tactile textures, we’re seeing that true style is comfort. In a chaotic world, the ultimate home trend is creating a sanctuary where you can finally just breathe.

































