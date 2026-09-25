HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Opens Up About the ‘Very Bittersweet Season’ She’s Facing

Jenny Marrs is opening up about the bittersweet side of parenting while holding tight to the sweet moments along the way. The HGTV star shared a heartfelt glimpse into this chapter of life, reflecting on the laughter, emotions, and meaningful memories that make her cherish this stage so deeply.

Jenny Marrs Shares ‘Bittersweet Season’ With Teens

On September 25, Marrs took to Instagram to share details of her trip to Washington, D.C., with her 16-year-old twin boys, Nathan and Ben.

“I spent the week in DC with the boys for their high school junior class trip. It was a week of laughs, history lessons, 20,000 step days and a renewed sense of pride for this nation of ours,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s not perfect but it is special. This great experiment of a democratic republic that began 250 years ago — that so, so many men and women sacrificed and died for — is pretty incredible.”

The HGTV star also shared her thoughts and feelings about this stage of parenting.

“Also, mommas of littles: don’t listen to anyone who tells you to be afraid of the teenage years,” she wrote. “It’s a myth. These years are impossibly sweet. The shared inside jokes and sarcasm and sheer joy of watching your babies become these incredible humans who can navigate a city and lift your suitcase and open the door for strangers.”

She cautioned, “It is, however, a very, very bittersweet season because you are in the final stretch before they launch out from under your protective wing.”

“Every moment and memory together feels extra special and sacred,” Marrs added. “I found myself tearing up at random, ordinary moments this week and I’ll forever be grateful for this time together!!”

Fans Share Love for Jenny Marrs’ New Season of Parenting

Fans flooded the comments section to share their thoughts about raising teens.

“I agree! Loved the teenage years!😍” one fan wrote.

Another fan noted, “I agree with all you said, it’s a myth. I enjoyed my boys in their teenage years just not all the Axe body spray … I’m over here in awe of how fast time has flown by, and can’t believe those two are old enough to go on this trip. I’ll remember them in preschool years and all the years in between.”

Marrs responded, “I know it! It goes way, wayyyy too fast! Soaking up every moment and holding on for the ride.”

Another fan shared, “And then they turn into college kids and THAT becomes the new best season, with sweet, meaningful conversations that have eternal value … and you have the privilege of watching these beautiful children that you’ve raised become young adults. And … as you continue to foster those relationships, you’ll soon adopt a host of other college kids and your home and your heart is full once again!”

“I love the people my teenagers have become,” another fan shared in the comments. “One million percent agree. Every stage of their lives has been pure enjoyment.”