Mark Consuelos Reveals He’ll Undergo ‘Major Surgery’ He’s Delayed For a Year: ‘It Hurts’

Mark Consuelos shared some medical news with viewers during the September 25 edition of “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

The former soap opera star revealed that immediately after taping of the show completed, he’d be heading to a hospital to undergo surgery.

‘It Hurts’

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As Consuelos explained, he was going under the knife to address an arthritic toe that had been causing him pain since 2025.

“Today’s the day,” Consuelos told wife/co-host Kelly Ripa at the episode’s star, reports People.

“I’ve been putting off this toe surgery for about a year.”

Ripa revealed that she’d be by his side during the procedure, although joked that her intentions weren’t purely supportive. “I’m not resisting the opportunity to video capture you coming out of your propofol haze,” she quipped.

“That’s right. People say some funny, funny things,” Consuelos said of being under heavy anasthesia. “I have you on video from your last foot surgery!” Ripa told him, recalling an earlier surgical procedure he’d undergone.

‘A Little Loopy’

Getty Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos arrive for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2023.

Consuelos told viewers that he’d been given instructions by doctors to fast for the entire day prior to the surgery, and admitted he was feeling “a little loopy” from the lack of food.

“I’ve never heard of fasting for 24 hours before a surgery,” Ripa observed.

“It’s dumb,” Consuelos agreed. “I just want to eat! I can be convinced to eat at any moment!”

An Arthritic Toe

Although Consuelos didn’t share details about the precise nature of the surgical procedure, he insisted it was necessary when his wife jokingly asked if the purpose was to become a better golfer.

“No, it’s arthritic, it’s bad,” he said. “I need help. Yeah, it hurts.”

As People points out, Consuelos has opened up in the past about developing arthritis in his doe due to years of playing soccer.

“Playing soccer, I got turf toe,” he said during a November 2024 episode, describing his toe as “arthritic.”

While he recuperates, Consuelos asked Ripa if she could take over some his daily chores, including walking their dog — and also asked that she be “present during the recovery.”

“Put your phone down, take your AirPods out of your ears,” he jokingly told her.

Meanwhile, Ripa offered up some activities that he could undertake to kill time while he recovered, including journaling, crafting and reading.

“I can teach you to knit, if you want!” she shared.

“Yeah! I’m going to bedazzle my boot,” Consuelos joked.

Kelly Ripa Recently Went Under the Knife

Earlier this month, Ripa returned to “Live” after undergoing her own surgery. As the former “All My Children” star shared, she was in the process of recovering from painful gum-graft surgery.

As she told People, she required surgery not from neglecting her teeth, but from years of “over brushing” and “over flossing.”

“I’m getting better,” Ripa told the magazine. “I’m retraining myself. I host a morning show. I know when there’s bad dental hygiene involved. It’s a good-bad habit, or a bad-good habit.”

She added: “[I’m] so much better. It was fine. It was definitely necessary. I delayed it for five years. I really did because I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I retire.’ And then, eventually my dentist was like, ‘Okay, now we have to finish it.’”

