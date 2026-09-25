Carolyn Wiger Predicts ‘Traitors: New Blood’ Tomica Adams Could Be a Major Threat

Carolyn Wiger already has her eye on one “The Traitors: New Blood” player who could become a major force in the turret.

The “Survivor 44” alum and former “Traitors” contestant discussed the first two episodes of the NBC spinoff alongside Yam Yam Arocho on their “Kickin & Screamin” podcast.

While breaking down the newly selected Traitors, Carolyn singled out Tomica Adams as someone she believes has the right combination of personality traits to thrive in the role.

“I’m loving Tomica,” Carolyn said before predicting that the pilot could ultimately be a threat in the game.

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Carolyn Wiger Thinks Tomica Adams Has an Edge

Tomica and Joe Vanella became the season’s first two Traitors, immediately giving them the responsibility of navigating the game without revealing their secret roles.

Carolyn was impressed by Tomica from the beginning.

“She’s badass,” Carolyn said while discussing the initial selection. “She’s good, too. I think she’ll be great.”

She particularly noticed how Tomica communicates and carries herself, suggesting those qualities could translate well to playing as a Traitor.

Later in the podcast, Carolyn again named Tomica when asked which Traitor she was rooting for.

“I think she’s gonna do amazing,” she said.

Carolyn believes Tomica’s seemingly sweet personality could make the more deceptive side of her game particularly effective.

“I think she’s super sweet but has like this edge inside of her that I think she’s gonna be lethal,” Carolyn explained.

Yam Yam also appeared optimistic about Tomica’s potential, noting that the civilian format gives the show an opportunity to select players based on how entertaining they could be in the secret role.

The former “Survivor” winners agreed that Tomica and Joe could make for an entertaining combination.

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — Pictured: “The Traitors: New Blood” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

Joe Vanella Could Face a Different Challenge

While Carolyn praised both of the initial Traitors, she identified a potential obstacle for Joe.

“I love Joe, but Joe is kind of a mess,” she joked.

Carolyn specifically pointed to Joe acknowledging on the show that he has trouble staying quiet, something that could become complicated while he tries to conceal his identity.

Still, the podcast hosts enjoyed watching him and noted that he immediately emerged as an entertaining personality.

The pair also discussed the competition between Katie Fites and Xavier Scruggs for another spot alongside Tomica and Joe.

Carolyn leaned toward seeing Katie enter the turret, believing her quieter demeanor could offer something different. She described Katie as a potential “silent killer.”

Xavier, meanwhile, took a more aggressive approach early in the game by raising suspicion about Katie before either had officially secured the additional Traitor position.

Carolyn questioned the strategy because Xavier did not yet know the identities of the existing Traitors, who were watching how both potential recruits handled the challenge.

She suggested his willingness to target Katie so quickly could ultimately work against him if the existing Traitors get to decide between them.

Regardless of who joins the turret next, Carolyn appears particularly confident in one of its original members.

After experiencing the pressures of playing a Traitor herself, she sees something promising in Tomica’s combination of warmth and edge, qualities Carolyn believes could make her especially dangerous as “New Blood” continues.