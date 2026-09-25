‘Big Brother 28’ Taylor Brown Pulls Off Major Final HOH Win After Being Underestimated

Taylor Brown just secured a major advantage in the final days of “Big Brother 28.”

Taylor won Part 1 of the Final Head of Household competition, according to Taran Armstrong and Pooya’s “Big Brother” live feed update for Rob Has a Podcast.

The victory sends Taylor directly to Part 3 of the Final HOH and leaves Drew Campbell and Rick Devens battling each other in Part 2.

For a player who was not always viewed as one of the season’s biggest competition threats, Taylor’s win arrived at exactly the right moment.

Taylor Brown Secures Her Place in Final HOH Part 3

Armstrong and Pooya discussed how Taylor’s Part 1 victory went against the typical expectations for an endurance-style Final HOH competition.

The win guarantees that Taylor will compete for the season’s final HOH title regardless of what happens between Drew and Devens in Part 2.

Whoever wins Part 2 will face Taylor in Part 3, with the winner gaining the power to choose which remaining houseguest sits beside them in the Final 2.

Taylor’s victory also came immediately after a pivotal eviction changed the makeup of the endgame.

Drew held the sole vote to evict at Final 4 and ultimately chose to send Dee Valladares to the jury rather than Devens. That decision established the Final 3 of Taylor, Drew and Devens.

Before the eviction, Drew had struggled with the decision as he weighed the advantages of keeping each player.

According to the RHAP recap, his uncertainty about the current format of Part 3 of the Final HOH also influenced how he evaluated his options.

Drew Campbell and Rick Devens Must Face Off

Devens made an important last-minute pitch while Drew considered his decision.

The “Survivor” alum quickly agreed to throw Part 1 of the Final HOH to Drew, while Dee was more hesitant when presented with the possibility.

Drew ultimately kept Devens, but the first competition did not unfold as planned. Instead of Drew capitalizing on the arrangement, Taylor secured the victory.

That result raises the stakes considerably for both Drew and Devens.

Neither can advance directly to Part 3 anymore. They must first face each other in Part 2, meaning one of them will lose the opportunity to control the season’s final eviction.

Meanwhile, Taylor only needs one more competition victory to guarantee herself a seat in the Final 2.

The RHAP hosts also discussed Taylor and Drew confirming their endgame plans following the competition, adding another strategic layer to the final days.

Competition wins have become increasingly important with only three players remaining. Relationships and promises can influence the outcome, but the Final HOH winner ultimately controls who gets the chance to make a case to the jury.

Taylor has now ensured that she will have that opportunity.

After navigating 80 days inside the “Big Brother” house, Taylor, Drew and Devens are officially the season’s Final 3. Taylor’s Part 1 victory means she enters the final stage with her place in the deciding competition already secured.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28