‘Big Brother 28’ Drew Wins Final 4 Veto and Must Choose Between Dee and Devens

Drew Campbell officially secured his place in the “Big Brother 28” Final 3, but his biggest decision of the season is still ahead of him.

Campbell won the crucial Final 4 Power of Veto after Taylor Brown secured Head of Household and nominated Campbell alongside Dee Valladares.

With Brown protected as HOH and Campbell now protected by the Veto, Campbell will cast the sole vote to evict either Valladares or Rick Devens.

During RHAP’s Sept. 23 live feed update, Taran Armstrong and Mari broke down Campbell’s dilemma as Valladares and Devens worked to convince him they should be the one joining him in the Final 3.

Drew Campbell Wins the Final 4 Veto

Brown entered the Final 4 with a clear goal after winning HOH.

According to Armstrong and Mari, her camera talks indicated that she wanted Devens evicted. Although she nominated Campbell and Valladares, the Veto would ultimately determine who controlled the eviction.

Campbell’s victory answered that question.

He can use the Veto on himself, forcing Devens onto the block beside Valladares. Campbell then becomes the only houseguest eligible to vote, giving him complete control over the eviction.

The decision also carries major consequences for Brown, whose HOH win guaranteed her safety but did not give her the power to decide who leaves.

Paramount Drew Campbell on “Big Brother” Season 28

Dee Valladares and Rick Devens Pitch Drew

Valladares and Devens approached Campbell differently as they attempted to secure his vote.

The hosts described Valladares’ approach as centered more heavily on logic and game math. Devens, meanwhile, emphasized his relationship with Campbell and the protection he had previously provided through Veto decisions.

Valladares’ argument appeared to make progress.

Armstrong and Mari discussed how her pitch began swaying Campbell as he considered which opponent would give him the strongest path through the final competitions and potentially to the jury vote.

Brown also attempted to influence Campbell toward evicting Devens.

However, the hosts pointed out that Brown and Valladares spending significant time together after the Veto could work against them by reinforcing Campbell’s awareness of their relationship.

Drew Faces His Biggest ‘Big Brother 28’ Decision

For Campbell, the choice is not purely strategic.

His relationship with Devens has been important throughout the endgame, creating an emotional component to a decision that could otherwise appear straightforward.

The live feed update highlighted Campbell struggling between making what he sees as the strategically correct move and remaining loyal to someone with whom he has built a close game relationship.

His emotions were also apparent during a call with recently evicted Melody Morris.

Still, Devens presents an obvious consideration heading into the finale. His competition success and potential jury support have made him a significant endgame threat, and Brown has openly identified removing him as her preferred outcome.

Valladares presents Campbell with a different calculation. The two have recently strengthened their strategic relationship and discussed their own potential endgame plans.

Campbell therefore has guaranteed himself a place in the Final 3 while simultaneously taking responsibility for one of the season’s most consequential decisions.

Brown is already waiting in the Final 3. Campbell will be there beside her.

Now he must decide whether Valladares or Devens gets the final seat.