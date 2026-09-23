DWTS Pro Witney Carson Remembers ‘Idolizing’ Julianne Hough as a Child

Today, Witney Carson is a “Dancing With the Stars” champion. She has two Mirrorball trophies at home, winning seasons 19 and 34 with partners Alfonso Ribeiro and Robert Irwin, respectively.

But before fame, she was just a little girl studying dance in Utah. Many DWTS pros come from the Beehive State, including Derek and Julianne Hough.

While reflecting on her career, Witney Carson admitted that she idolized Julianne Hough as a child. She couldn’t wait to follow in her footsteps. Now, the women work alongside each other every day.

Witney Carson Strived to Be ‘Just Like’ Julianne Hough

Even though they’re coworkers now, Witney Carson once felt completely starstruck by Julianne Hough.

“Growing up in Utah’s dance world, Witney Carson watched Derek and Julianne Hough and dreamed of following in Julianne’s footsteps. Talk about a full-circle moment,” influencer Kate Mackz shared in an Instagram reel.

“Did you know Julianne and Derek growing up?” Mackz asks the dancer as they stroll through Central Park.

“Oh yes, Julianne was like my idol. That was who I looked up to, like I wanted to be her so badly,” Witney explains. “And I think it looked so attainable because she was coached by the same people as we were and we were just watching her career. Like little girls, just dreaming of being her. So yes, I definitely knew them.”

After all these years, “Dancing With the Stars” has built a close-knit group of dancers.

“We’re all just a really close family now,” Witney continues as they walk. “I’m very fortunate to have people I grew up with now in this industry because it keeps you grounded. It keeps you making sure you’re focusing on what’s important.”

“Love this! Always hoped they were one big family of friends behind the scene ❤️” one listener wrote in the comments.

“Beautiful words. What role models you all are,” another added.

The Season 34 Champ Wants to Inspire Other Women

Witney Carson stunned fans when she publicly announced her third pregnancy ahead of the DWTS season 35 premiere. As many expressed concern about her ability to dance safely, she promised to prioritize her health and the baby’s well-being.

“Honestly, this is my livelihood,” the 32-year-old told Derek Hough for ExtraTV. “This is how I provide for my family. I love dance so much, I love ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I love competing. It was the right time to grow our family so if I can do both and the baby’s healthy and I’m healthy, then why not do both? It’s the best of both worlds.”

Julianne Hough once inspired a young Witney Carson to pursue her passions and dreams. Now, the season 34 champion wants to do the same for others.

“There was definitely some hesitation in agreeing to do this season while being pregnant, but ultimately, I’ve been feeling great about the whole thing,” she told Page Six before the season 35 premiere.

“This season I’m all about empowerment, for myself and for other women, because we can do anything,” Witney declared. “One of my biggest priorities for this season is to show all moms that we don’t have to lose parts of ourselves to grow a family.”

Witney Carson and Guillermo Rodriguez will be back in the ballroom next Tuesday for “Yacht Rock Night.” The fun starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, on ABC.