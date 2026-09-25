Police Give an Update on Hayden Panettiere’s Investigation

Hayden Panettiere’s death investigation remains open despite the official determination of the actress’ cause and manner of death.

“The actual investigation is still open,” a Greenville Police Department public information officer told Page Six on Friday, Sept. 25.

The Case Is Still Very Much Open

The clarification came after a redacted computer-aided dispatch report was obtained detailing the 911 call made after Panettiere, 36, was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on the afternoon of Aug. 16.

Although the document lists the “incident status: closed,” the police department said that designation applies only to the emergency call itself. It does not mean the broader investigation into Panettiere’s death has been closed.

Earlier this week, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office determined that Panettiere died from “the toxic effects” of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. Her manner of death was ruled an accident. Naloxone and cotinine were also detected during toxicology testing.

The coroner’s findings established the cause and manner of death, but the police investigation remains active as authorities continue examining the circumstances surrounding the actress’ passing.

What We Know So Far About Her Passing

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office conducts investigations into sudden or unexpected deaths and makes the final determination on the manner of death.

Panettiere had traveled to Greenville from Los Angeles with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, the day before she died. Hickerson and his brother, Zach, later found her unresponsive.

According to reports, Hickerson administered Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, while the brothers performed CPR before emergency responders arrived. An autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to Panettiere’s death.

The continued investigation comes after Panettiere’s representative previously addressed a report claiming she had taken a single oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl shortly before her death.

Her representative said the report was unverified, underscoring that the circumstances surrounding the actress’ final hours were still being examined.

“Many people who were not close to Hayden are using her death as an opportunity to fuel gossip and speculation about a situation they knew very little about,” the statement read per US Weekly. “It is deeply disrespectful to her memory and to those who knew and loved her and are actively grieving this tremendous loss.”

Panettiere had been open about her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression following the December 2014 birth of her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

The actress was remembered at a memorial service in Malibu, California, last weekend, where family, friends and members of the entertainment community gathered to honor her life.

Panettiere began her acting career at age 5, appearing on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Guiding Light.” She later appeared in films including “Remember the Titans,” “Ice Princess” and “Bring It On: All or Nothing.”

Her major television breakthrough came in 2006 when she joined NBC’s “Heroes” as Claire Bennet. She later starred as Juliette Barnes on ABC’s “Nashville” from 2012 to 2018, earning two Golden Globe nominations for her performance.

Her other credits included “Scream 4” and “Scream VI,” as well as numerous television and film projects throughout her career.

Panettiere’s friends and family continue to mourn her tragic passing.